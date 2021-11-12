Numerous studies suggested an association between childhood adversities and later increased risk for mental illness. However, most studies have used adults’ retrospective self-reports for assessing adverse childhood experiences. Mechanisms underlying the association between childhood adversities and later psychopathology are not yet well understood. In the Mannheim Study of Children at Risk, we prospectively examined the impact of early psychosocial risks on psychopathology in early adulthood. In addition, we tested the mediating role of childhood affective and behavioral dysregulation. In a total of 384 infants from the Rhine-Neckar region of Germany born between 1986 and 1988, the presence of 11 adverse family factors was assessed by use of a standardized parent interview conducted when the child was 3 months old. At the child’s age of 8, 11, and 15 years, parents completed the Child Behavior Checklist (CBCL). The CBCL-Dysregulation Profile (CBCL-DP) was formed by summing up the scores of the syndrome scales of aggressive,

Numerous studies suggested an association between childhood adversities and later increased risk for mental illness. However, most studies have used adults’ retrospective self-reports for assessing adverse childhood experiences. Mechanisms underlying the association between childhood adversities and later psychopathology are not yet well understood. In the Mannheim Study of Children at Risk, we prospectively examined the impact of early psychosocial risks on psychopathology in early adulthood. In addition, we tested the mediating role of childhood affective and behavioral dysregulation. In a total of 384 infants from the Rhine-Neckar region of Germany born between 1986 and 1988, the presence of 11 adverse family factors was assessed by use of a standardized parent interview conducted when the child was 3 months old. At the child’s age of 8, 11, and 15 years, parents completed the Child Behavior Checklist (CBCL). The CBCL-Dysregulation Profile (CBCL-DP) was formed by summing up the scores of the syndrome scales of aggressive, inattentive, and anxious/depressed behavior. At the age of 25 years, the Structured Clinical Interview for DSM-IV (SCID) was conducted with n = 307 participants to obtain psychiatric diagnoses for the period of young adulthood. In addition, 309 participants filled out the Young Adult Self-Report (YASR) to assess current externalizing and internalizing problem behavior. With respect to psychiatric diagnoses during young adulthood, early psychosocial risks were associated with a significantly increased probability for suffering from substance abuse/dependence. By contrast, risk was not significantly increased for anxiety, depressive, and personality disorders. In addition, early psychosocial risks significantly predicted externalizing and internalizing behavior problems as measured by the YASR. The CBCL-DP was found to mediate this association. To conclude, our results confirm an association between childhood adversities and psychopathology in adulthood. Hence, findings from retrospective studies can also be replicated by the use of prospective study designs. Affective and behavioral dysregulation as measured by the CBCL-DP seems to be a mediating bridge between early psychosocial risks and long-term adverse consequences. The CBCL-DP may be used to identify children at an enhanced risk for developing chronic mental problems.

