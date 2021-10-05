Impact of growth-related genes on petal size in Arabidopsis thaliana and the formation of two distinct floral morphs in Amsinckia spectabilis
Einfluss von wachstumsbedingten Genen auf die Petalengröße von Arabidopsis thaliana und die Bildung von zwei unterschiedlichen Blütenmorphologien von Amsinckia spectabilis
- The life cycle of higher plants is based on recurring phases of growth and development based on repetitive sequences of cell division, cell expansion and cell differentiation. This dissertation deals with two projects, each of them investigating two different topics that are related to cell expansion. The first project is examining an Arabidopsis thaliana mutant exhibiting overall cell enlargement and the second project is analysing two naturally occurring floral morphs of Amsinckia spectabilis (Boraginaceae) differing (amongst others) in style length and anther heights due to differences in longitudinal cell elongation. The EMS-mutant eop1 was shown to exhibit a petal size increase of 26% caused by cell enlargement. Further phenotypes were detected, such as cotyledon size increase (based on larger cells) as well as increased carpel, sepal, leaf and pollen sizes. Plant height was shown to be increased and more highly branched trichomes explained the hairy eop1 phenotype. Plant height was shown to be increased and more highly branched trichomes explained the hairy eop1 phenotype. Fine mapping revealed the causal SNP to be a C to T transition at the last nucleotide of intron 7 of the INCURVATA11 (ICU11) gene, a 2-oxoglutarate /Fe(II)-dependant dioxygenase, and thus causing missplicing of the mRNA. Two T-DNA insertion lines (icu11-2 & icu11-4) confirmed ICU11 as causal gene by exhibiting increased petal size. A comparison of three icu11 alleles, which possessed different mutation-related changes, either overexpressing ICU11 or modified mRNAs, was the base for investigating the molecular mechanism that underlies the observed phenotype. Different approaches revealed contradictory results regarding ICU11 protein functionality in the icu11 mutants. A complementation assay proved the three mutants to be exchangeable and ICU11 overexpression in the wild-type led to an icu11-like phenotype, arguing for all three icu11 mutants to be GOF mutants. Contradicting this conclusion, the icu11-4 line could be rescued by a genomic ICU11 transgene. A model, based on the assumption that an overexpression of ICU11 is inhibiting the function of the protein, and thus causing the same effect as a LOF protein was proposed. Further, icu11-3 (eop1) mutants were shown to have an increased resistance towards paclobutrazol, a gibberellin (GA) inhibitor and an upregulation of AtGA20ox2, a main GA biosynthesis gene. Additionally, ICU11 subcellular localization was discovered to be cytoplasmic, supporting the assumption, that ICU11 affects GA biosynthesis and overall GA level, possibly explaining the observed (GA-overdose) phenotype. The second project aimed to identify the genetic base of the S-locus in Amsinckia spectabilis, as the Amsinckia genus represents untypical characteristics for a heterostylous species, such as no obvious self-incompatibility (SI) and the repeated transition towards homostylous and fully selfing variants. The work was based on three Amsinckia spectabilis forms: a heterostylous form, consisting of two floral morphs with reciprocal positioning of sexual organs (S-morph: high anthers and a short style and L-morph: low anthers and a long style), and two homostylous forms, one large-flowered and partially selfing and the other small-flowered and fully selfing. The maintenance of the two floral morphs is genetically based on the S-locus region, containing genes that encode for the morph-specific traits, which are marked by a tight linkage due to suppressed recombination. Natural populations are found to possess a 1:1 S:L morph ratio, that can be explained by predominant disassortative mating of the two morphs, causing the occurrence of the dominant S-allele only in the heterozygous state (heterozygous (Ss) for the S-morph and homozygous recessive (ss) for the L-morph). Investigation of morph-specific phenotypes detected 56% elongated L-morph styles and 58% higher positioned S-morph anthers. Approximately 50% of the observed size differences were explained by an increase in cell elongation. Moreover, additional phenotypes were found, such as 21% enlarged S-morph pollen and no obvious SI, confirmed by hand pollinated seed counts, in vivo pollen tube growth and the development of homozygous dominant SS individuals via selfing. The Amsinckia spec. S-locus was assumed to at least consist of the G- (style length), the A- (anther height) and the P- (pollen size) locus. Comparative Transcriptomics of the two morphs revealed 22 differentially expressed markers that were found to be located within two contigs of a SS individual PacBio genome assembly, allowing the localization of the S-locus to be delimited to a region of approximately 23 Mb. Contradictory to revealed S-loci within the plant kingdom, no strong argument for a present hemizygous region was found to be causal for the suppressed recombination of the S-locus, so that an inversion was assumed to be the causal mechanism.…
- Der Lebenszyklus von Pflanzen ist geprägt von sich wiederholenden Wachstums- und Entwicklungsphasen, die auf wiederkehrenden Abläufen, bestehend aus Zellteilung, Zellvergrößerung und Zelldifferenzierung, basieren. Diese Dissertation ist aus zwei Projekten aufgebaut, die sich beide mit unterschiedlichen Blickwinkeln des Zellwachstums beschäftigen. Im ersten steht die Charakterisierung einer Arabidopsis thaliana Mutante, die eine generelle Zellvergrößerung aufweist, im Vordergrund. Das zweite fokussiert sich auf zwei natürlich vorkommende Blütenmorphologien in Amsinckia spectabilis (Boraginaceae), die sich, aufgrund von Zelllängenunterschieden, in Griffellänge und Höhe der Staubblattposition unterscheiden. Es wurde gezeigt, dass die EMS-Mutante eop1 durch größere Zellen 26% größere Blütenblätter aufweist. Es wurde gezeigt, dass die EMS-Mutante eop1 durch größere Zellen 26% größere Blütenblätter aufweist. Außerdem wurden weitere Phänotypen beschrieben, wie zum Beispiel, vergrößerte Kotyledonen, (ebenfalls aufgrund von Zellvergrößerung), Fruchtblätter, Kelchblätter, Rosettenblätter und Pollen. Die Gesamtwuchshöhe der Mutante zeigte sich ebenfalls erhöht und zusätzliche Trichomäste erklärten den haarigen Phänotyp. Feinkartierung enthüllte eine C zu T Transition des letzten Nukleotids des Introns 7 des INCURVATA 11 (ICU11) Gens, einer 2-oxoglutarat/Fe(II)-abhängigen Dioxygenase, als ursächlichen SNP, welcher missgespleißte mRNA verursacht. Zwei T-DNA Insertionslinien (icu11-2 & icu11-4), ebenfalls mit vergrößerten Blütenblättern, bestätigten ICU11 als kausales Gen, und erlaubten somit die Analyse von drei verschiedenen icu11 Allelen. Ein Vergleich der verursachten molekularen Veränderung durch die jeweiligen Mutationen ermittelte Unterschiede in den drei Mutanten, wie zum Beispiel Überexpression von ICU11, als auch die Modifikation von ICU11 mRNA. Zusammen bildete das die Grundlage für die Untersuchung des molekularen Mechanismus, der für den beobachteten Phänotyp verantwortlich ist. Verschiedene Ansätze ermittelten widersprüchliche Ergebnisse hinsichtlich der Proteinfunktion von ICU11 in den drei Mutanten. So zeigte eine Komplementierungsanalyse, dass alle drei Mutationen austauschbar sind, was, zusammen mit der Beobachtung, dass eine ICU11 Überexpression im Wildtyp zu einem icu11-ähnlichen Phänotyp zeigte, dazu führte, dass die icu11 Mutanten als gain-of-function Mutationen eingeordnet wurden. Im Widerspruch dazu stand die Entdeckung, dass sich icu11-4 durch ein genomisches ICU11 Transgen retten ließ. So wurde ein Model, basierend auf der Annahme, dass eine ICU11 Überexpression die Proteinfunktion ebenso hemmt wie ein nichtfunktionales Protein, vorgeschlagen. Außerdem wurde eine erhöhte Resistenz der icu11-3 (eop1) gegenüber Paclobutrazol, einem Gibberellin (GA)-Inhibitor, und die Aktivierung der Expression von AtGA20ox2, einem Haupt-GA-Biosynthese-Gen, festgestellt. Zusätzlich wurde eine zytoplasmatische Lokalisation von ICU11 detektiert, sodass ein Einfluss von ICU11 auf die GA- Biosynthese und somit auf das Gesamt-GA-Level angenommen wird, der den beobachteten (GA-überdosierten) Phänotyp erklären könnte. Das zweite Projekt strebte die Identifizierung der genetischen Grundlage des S-Locus in Amsinckia spectabilis an, da die Gattung Amsinckia einige untypische Charakteristiken für eine heterostyle Art, wie zum Beispiel das Fehlen einer offensichtlichen Selbstinkompatibilität (SI), sowie die mehrmalige Entwicklung zu Homostyly und 100% autonomem Selbsten, aufweist. Die Analyse basierte auf drei Amsinckia spectabilis Varianten: einer heterostylen Form, bestehend aus zwei Blütenmorphologien mit gegensätzlich positionierten Sexualorganen (S-Morph: hohe Staubblattposition und kurzer Griffel und L-Morph: niedrige Staubblattansätze und langer Griffel), und zwei homostylen Formen, einer großblütigen teilweise selbstenden und einer kleinblütigen voll selbstenden. Natürliche Populationen weisen ungefähr ein 1:1 S:L Morph-Verhältnis auf, welches sich durch vorherrschend disassortative Paarung beider Morphs erklären lasst. Dadurch kann das dominante S-Allel ausschließlich heterozygot auftreten (heterozygot (Ss) im S-morph und homozygot rezessiv (ss) im L-morph). Die Suche nach Morph-spezifischen Phänotypen offenbarte 56% längere L-Morph Griffel und 58% höhere S-Morph Staubblattansätze. Zusätzlich wurden 21% größere S-Morph Pollen, sowie das Fehlen einer offensichtlichen SI gefunden. Dies war die Grundlage für die Annahme, dass der Amsinckia spec. S-Locus mindestens aus G- (Griffel), A- (Staubblatt) und P- (Pollen) Locus besteht. Vergleichende Transkriptom-Analyse beider Morphs offenbarte 22 unterschiedlich exprimierte Marker, die in 2 Contigs der PacBio Genom-Assemblierung eines SS-Individuums lokalisiert werden konnten. Dies erlaubte die genetische Einengung des S-Locus auf einen Bereich von circa 23 Mb. Gegensätzlich zu bisher aufgeklärten S-Loci in anderen Pflanzenarten konnte kein Hinweis auf eine hemizygote Region gefunden werden, die die supprimierte Rekombination am S-Locus erklären könnte, sodass eine Inversion als Ursache dieser vermutet wurde.…
