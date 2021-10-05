Impact of growth-related genes on petal size in Arabidopsis thaliana and the formation of two distinct floral morphs in Amsinckia spectabilis

The life cycle of higher plants is based on recurring phases of growth and development based on repetitive sequences of cell division, cell expansion and cell differentiation. This dissertation deals with two projects, each of them investigating two different topics that are related to cell expansion. The first project is examining an Arabidopsis thaliana mutant exhibiting overall cell enlargement and the second project is analysing two naturally occurring floral morphs of Amsinckia spectabilis (Boraginaceae) differing (amongst others) in style length and anther heights due to differences in longitudinal cell elongation. The EMS-mutant eop1 was shown to exhibit a petal size increase of 26% caused by cell enlargement. Further phenotypes were detected, such as cotyledon size increase (based on larger cells) as well as increased carpel, sepal, leaf and pollen sizes. Plant height was shown to be increased and more highly branched trichomes explained the hairy eop1 phenotype. Fine mapping revealed the causal SNP to be a C to T transition

The life cycle of higher plants is based on recurring phases of growth and development based on repetitive sequences of cell division, cell expansion and cell differentiation. This dissertation deals with two projects, each of them investigating two different topics that are related to cell expansion. The first project is examining an Arabidopsis thaliana mutant exhibiting overall cell enlargement and the second project is analysing two naturally occurring floral morphs of Amsinckia spectabilis (Boraginaceae) differing (amongst others) in style length and anther heights due to differences in longitudinal cell elongation. The EMS-mutant eop1 was shown to exhibit a petal size increase of 26% caused by cell enlargement. Further phenotypes were detected, such as cotyledon size increase (based on larger cells) as well as increased carpel, sepal, leaf and pollen sizes. Plant height was shown to be increased and more highly branched trichomes explained the hairy eop1 phenotype. Fine mapping revealed the causal SNP to be a C to T transition at the last nucleotide of intron 7 of the INCURVATA11 (ICU11) gene, a 2-oxoglutarate /Fe(II)-dependant dioxygenase, and thus causing missplicing of the mRNA. Two T-DNA insertion lines (icu11-2 & icu11-4) confirmed ICU11 as causal gene by exhibiting increased petal size. A comparison of three icu11 alleles, which possessed different mutation-related changes, either overexpressing ICU11 or modified mRNAs, was the base for investigating the molecular mechanism that underlies the observed phenotype. Different approaches revealed contradictory results regarding ICU11 protein functionality in the icu11 mutants. A complementation assay proved the three mutants to be exchangeable and ICU11 overexpression in the wild-type led to an icu11-like phenotype, arguing for all three icu11 mutants to be GOF mutants. Contradicting this conclusion, the icu11-4 line could be rescued by a genomic ICU11 transgene. A model, based on the assumption that an overexpression of ICU11 is inhibiting the function of the protein, and thus causing the same effect as a LOF protein was proposed. Further, icu11-3 (eop1) mutants were shown to have an increased resistance towards paclobutrazol, a gibberellin (GA) inhibitor and an upregulation of AtGA20ox2, a main GA biosynthesis gene. Additionally, ICU11 subcellular localization was discovered to be cytoplasmic, supporting the assumption, that ICU11 affects GA biosynthesis and overall GA level, possibly explaining the observed (GA-overdose) phenotype. The second project aimed to identify the genetic base of the S-locus in Amsinckia spectabilis, as the Amsinckia genus represents untypical characteristics for a heterostylous species, such as no obvious self-incompatibility (SI) and the repeated transition towards homostylous and fully selfing variants. The work was based on three Amsinckia spectabilis forms: a heterostylous form, consisting of two floral morphs with reciprocal positioning of sexual organs (S-morph: high anthers and a short style and L-morph: low anthers and a long style), and two homostylous forms, one large-flowered and partially selfing and the other small-flowered and fully selfing. The maintenance of the two floral morphs is genetically based on the S-locus region, containing genes that encode for the morph-specific traits, which are marked by a tight linkage due to suppressed recombination. Natural populations are found to possess a 1:1 S:L morph ratio, that can be explained by predominant disassortative mating of the two morphs, causing the occurrence of the dominant S-allele only in the heterozygous state (heterozygous (Ss) for the S-morph and homozygous recessive (ss) for the L-morph). Investigation of morph-specific phenotypes detected 56% elongated L-morph styles and 58% higher positioned S-morph anthers. Approximately 50% of the observed size differences were explained by an increase in cell elongation. Moreover, additional phenotypes were found, such as 21% enlarged S-morph pollen and no obvious SI, confirmed by hand pollinated seed counts, in vivo pollen tube growth and the development of homozygous dominant SS individuals via selfing. The Amsinckia spec. S-locus was assumed to at least consist of the G- (style length), the A- (anther height) and the P- (pollen size) locus. Comparative Transcriptomics of the two morphs revealed 22 differentially expressed markers that were found to be located within two contigs of a SS individual PacBio genome assembly, allowing the localization of the S-locus to be delimited to a region of approximately 23 Mb. Contradictory to revealed S-loci within the plant kingdom, no strong argument for a present hemizygous region was found to be causal for the suppressed recombination of the S-locus, so that an inversion was assumed to be the causal mechanism.

