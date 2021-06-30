Schließen

Starch Granules in Arabidopsis thaliana Mesophyll and Guard Cells Show Similar Morphology but Differences in Size and Number

  • Transitory starch granules result from complex carbon turnover and display specific situations during starch synthesis and degradation. The fundamental mechanisms that specify starch granule characteristics, such as granule size, morphology, and the number per chloroplast, are largely unknown. However, transitory starch is found in the various cells of the leaves of Arabidopsis thaliana, but comparative analyses are lacking. Here, we adopted a fast method of laser confocal scanning microscopy to analyze the starch granules in a series of Arabidopsis mutants with altered starch metabolism. This allowed us to separately analyze the starch particles in the mesophyll and in guard cells. In all mutants, the guard cells were always found to contain more but smaller plastidial starch granules than mesophyll cells. The morphological properties of the starch granules, however, were indiscernible or identical in both types of leaf cells.

Metadaten
Author details:Qingting Liu, Xiaoping Li, Joerg FettkeORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-511067
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51106
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1143)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/06/30
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/06/30
Tag:Arabidopsis thaliana; LCSM; guard cell; mesophyll cell; starch granule initiation; starch granule number per chloroplast; starch granules; starch metabolism; starch morphology
Issue:1143
Page number:13
Source:International Journal of Molecular Sciences 22 (2021) 11, 5666 DOI:10.3390/ijms22115666
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

