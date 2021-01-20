Towards seasonal prediction: stratosphere-troposphere coupling in the atmospheric model ICON-NWP
- Stratospheric variability is one of the main potential sources for sub-seasonal to seasonal predictability in mid-latitudes in winter. Stratospheric pathways play an important role for long-range teleconnections between tropical phenomena, such as the quasi-biennial oscillation (QBO) and El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), and the mid-latitudes on the one hand, and linkages between Arctic climate change and the mid-latitudes on the other hand. In order to move forward in the field of extratropical seasonal predictions, it is essential that an atmospheric model is able to realistically simulate the stratospheric circulation and variability. The numerical weather prediction (NWP) configuration of the ICOsahedral Non-hydrostatic atmosphere model ICON is currently being used by the German Meteorological Service for the regular weather forecast, and is intended to produce seasonal predictions in future. This thesis represents the first extensive evaluation of Northern Hemisphere stratospheric winter circulation in ICON-NWP by analysing aStratospheric variability is one of the main potential sources for sub-seasonal to seasonal predictability in mid-latitudes in winter. Stratospheric pathways play an important role for long-range teleconnections between tropical phenomena, such as the quasi-biennial oscillation (QBO) and El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), and the mid-latitudes on the one hand, and linkages between Arctic climate change and the mid-latitudes on the other hand. In order to move forward in the field of extratropical seasonal predictions, it is essential that an atmospheric model is able to realistically simulate the stratospheric circulation and variability. The numerical weather prediction (NWP) configuration of the ICOsahedral Non-hydrostatic atmosphere model ICON is currently being used by the German Meteorological Service for the regular weather forecast, and is intended to produce seasonal predictions in future. This thesis represents the first extensive evaluation of Northern Hemisphere stratospheric winter circulation in ICON-NWP by analysing a large set of seasonal ensemble experiments. An ICON control climatology simulated with a default setup is able to reproduce the basic behaviour of the stratospheric polar vortex. However, stratospheric westerlies are significantly too weak and major stratospheric warmings too frequent, especially in January. The weak stratospheric polar vortex in ICON is furthermore connected to a mean sea level pressure (MSLP) bias pattern resembling the negative phase of the Arctic Oscillation (AO). Since a good representation of the drag exerted by gravity waves is crucial for a realistic simulation of the stratosphere, three sensitivity experiments with reduced gravity wave drag are performed. Both a reduction of the non-orographic and orographic gravity wave drag respectively, lead to a strengthening of the stratospheric vortex and thus a bias reduction in winter, in particular in January. However, the effect of the non-orographic gravity wave drag on the stratosphere is stronger. A third experiment, combining a reduced orographic and non-orographic drag, exhibits the largest stratospheric bias reductions. The analysis of stratosphere-troposphere coupling based on an index of the Northern Annular Mode demonstrates that ICON realistically represents downward coupling. This coupling is intensified and more realistic in experiments with a reduced gravity wave drag, in particular with reduced non-orographic drag. Tropospheric circulation is also affected by the reduced gravity wave drag, especially in January, when the strongly improved stratospheric circulation reduces biases in the MSLP patterns. Moreover, a retuning of the subgrid-scale orography parameterisations leads to a significant error reduction in the MSLP in all months. In conclusion, the combination of these adjusted parameterisations is recommended as a current optimal setup for seasonal simulations with ICON. Additionally, this thesis discusses further possible influences on the stratospheric polar vortex, including the influence of tropical phenomena, such as QBO and ENSO, as well as the influence of a rapidly warming Arctic. ICON does not simulate the quasi-oscillatory behaviour of the QBO and favours weak easterlies in the tropical stratosphere. A comparison with a reanalysis composite of the easterly QBO phase reveals, that the shift towards the easterly QBO in ICON further weakens the stratospheric polar vortex. On the other hand, the stratospheric reaction to ENSO events in ICON is realistic. ICON and the reanalysis exhibit a weakened stratospheric vortex in warm ENSO years. Furthermore, in particular in winter, warm ENSO events favour the negative phase of the Arctic Oscillation, whereas cold events favour the positive phase. The ICON simulations also suggest a significant effect of ENSO on the Atlantic-European sector in late winter. To investigate the influence of Arctic climate change on mid-latitude circulation changes, two differing approaches with transient and fixed sea ice conditions are chosen. Neither ICON approach exhibits the mid-latitude tropospheric negative Arctic Oscillation circulation response to amplified Arctic warming, as it is discussed on the basis of observational evidence. Nevertheless, adding a new model to the current and active discussion on Arctic-midlatitude linkages, further contributes to the understanding of divergent conclusions between model and observational studies.…
- Die stratosphärische Variabilität ist eine der wichtigsten potentiellen Quellen für die Vorhersagbarkeit der atmosphärischen Zirkulation in den mittleren Breiten im Winter auf der Zeitskala von Wochen bis zu Jahreszeiten. Stratosphärische Prozesse spielen eine grundlegende Rolle für die Fernverbindungen (Telekonnektionen) zwischen tropischen Klimaphänomenen, wie der quasi-zweijährigen Schwingung (QBO) oder „El Niño-Südliche Oszillation“ (ENSO), und den mittleren Breiten, sowie den Telekonnektionen zwischen arktischen Klimaänderungen und der atmosphärischen Zirkulation in den mittleren Breiten. Die Fähigkeit eines atmosphärischen Modells, die stratosphärische Zirkulation und deren Variabilität realistisch zu simulieren, ist deshalb von grundlegender Bedeutung, um die Jahreszeitenvorhersage in den mittleren Breiten deutlich zu verbessern. Das nichthydrostatische Atmosphärenmodell ICON (ICOsahedral Non-hydrostatic atmosphere model) wird gegenwärtig beim Deutschen Wetterdienst (DWD) in der numerischen WettervorhersagekonfigurationDie stratosphärische Variabilität ist eine der wichtigsten potentiellen Quellen für die Vorhersagbarkeit der atmosphärischen Zirkulation in den mittleren Breiten im Winter auf der Zeitskala von Wochen bis zu Jahreszeiten. Stratosphärische Prozesse spielen eine grundlegende Rolle für die Fernverbindungen (Telekonnektionen) zwischen tropischen Klimaphänomenen, wie der quasi-zweijährigen Schwingung (QBO) oder „El Niño-Südliche Oszillation“ (ENSO), und den mittleren Breiten, sowie den Telekonnektionen zwischen arktischen Klimaänderungen und der atmosphärischen Zirkulation in den mittleren Breiten. Die Fähigkeit eines atmosphärischen Modells, die stratosphärische Zirkulation und deren Variabilität realistisch zu simulieren, ist deshalb von grundlegender Bedeutung, um die Jahreszeitenvorhersage in den mittleren Breiten deutlich zu verbessern. Das nichthydrostatische Atmosphärenmodell ICON (ICOsahedral Non-hydrostatic atmosphere model) wird gegenwärtig beim Deutschen Wetterdienst (DWD) in der numerischen Wettervorhersagekonfiguration (ICON-NWP) für die Wettervorhersage genutzt, und soll zukünftig auch für Jahreszeitenvorhersagen benutzt werden. Darauf basierend, präsentiert die vorliegende Arbeit eine Vielzahl von saisonalen Ensembleexperimenten mit ICON-NWP und liefert damit die erste umfassende Bewertung der stratosphärischen Winterzirkulation der nördlichen Hemisphäre in ICON-NWP. Die Klimatologie eines ICON-Modelllaufs im Standardsetup reproduziert die grundlegenden Eigenschaften des stratosphärischen Polarwirbels. Allerdings sind die stratosphärischen Westwinde deutlich schwächer als in den Beobachtungen, und starke Stratosphärenerwärmungen treten insbesondere im Januar zu häufig auf. Zudem ist der schwache stratosphärische Polarwirbel in ICON mit einem typischen Fehler-Muster des Bodenluftdrucks verknüpft, welches der negativen Phase der Arktischen Oszillation (AO) ähnelt. Da eine gute Darstellung des von Schwerewellen ausgeübten Widerstands für eine realistische Simulation der Stratosphäre entscheidend ist, werden drei Sensitivitätsexperimente mit reduziertem Schwerewellenwiderstand durchgeführt. Sowohl eine Verringerung des nicht-orographischen, als auch eine Verringerung des orographischen Schwerewellenwiderstands führen jeweils zu einer Verstärkung des stratosphärischen Wirbels und damit zu einer Verringerung des Fehlers im Winter, insbesondere im Januar. Die Wirkung des nicht-orographischen Schwerewellenwiderstands auf die Stratosphäre ist hierbei jedoch stärker. Ein drittes Experiment, welches den reduzierten orographischen und nicht-orographischen Widerstand kombiniert, zeigt die größten Verbesserungen in der Stratosphäre. Die auf dem Index des „Northern Annular Mode“ basierende Analyse der Stratosphären-Troposphären-Kopplung zeigt, dass ICON die nach unten gerichtete Kopplung zwischen der Stratosphäre und Troposphäre realistisch darstellt. Diese Kopplung wird in Experimenten mit einem reduzierten Schwerewellenwiderstand verstärkt und realistischer dargestellt, dies gilt insbesondere für den reduzierten nicht-orographischen Widerstand. Auch die troposphärische Zirkulation wird durch den reduzierten Schwerewellenwiderstand beeinflusst, vor allem im Januar, wenn die stark verbesserte stratosphärische Zirkulation den Fehler in den Bodenluftdruckfeldern reduziert. Darüber hinaus führt ein Tuning der Parameterisierung der subgrid-skaligen orographischen Schwerewellen zu einer signifikanten Fehlerreduktion des Bodenluftdrucks in allen Monaten. Die Kombination all dieser angepassten Parametrisierungen wird als derzeit optimales Setup für Jahreszeiten-Simulationen mit ICON vorgeschlagen. Darüber hinaus werden in dieser Arbeit weitere mögliche Einflussfaktoren auf den stratosphärischen Polarwirbel diskutiert, darunter der Einfluss tropischer Phänomene, wie QBO und ENSO, sowie der Einfluss einer sich rasch erwärmenden Arktis. Das quasi-oszillierende Verhalten der QBO wird durch ICON nicht simuliert, sodass schwache Ostwinde in der tropischen Stratosphäre dominieren. Ein Vergleich mit einem Reanalyse-Komposit der östlichen QBO-Phase zeigt, dass die Verschiebung in Richtung der östlichen QBO in ICON den stratosphärischen Polarwirbel weiter abschwächt. Die stratosphärische Reaktion auf ENSO-Ereignisse in ICON ist jedoch realistisch. ICON und Reanalysedaten zeigen einen abgeschwächten Stratosphärenwirbel in warmen ENSO-Jahren. Darüber hinaus begünstigen insbesondere im Winter warme ENSO-Ereignisse die negative Phase der Arktischen Oszillation, während kalte Ereignisse die positive Phase begünstigen. Die ICON-Simulationen deuten auch auf einen signifikanten Effekt von ENSO auf den atlantisch-europäischen Sektor im Spätwinter hin. Um den Einfluss des arktischen Klimawandels auf Änderungen der Zirkulation in mittleren Breiten zu untersuchen, werden zwei unterschiedliche Ansätze mit transienten und festen Meereisgrenzen gewählt. Keiner der beiden ICON-Ansätze zeigt eine Tendenz zur negativen Phase der Arktische Oszillation als Reaktion auf die verstärkte Erwärmung der Arktis, wie sie in der Literatur anhand von Beobachtungsdaten häufig diskutiert wird. Jedoch wird somit der aktuellen und aktiven Diskussion zu den Auswirkungen des arktischen Klimawandels auf die Zirkulation der mittleren Breiten ein neues Modell hinzugefügt.…
|Author:
|Raphael KöhlerORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-487231
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-48723
|Title Additional (German):
|Im Hinblick auf die Jahreszeitenvorhersage: Stratosphären-Troposphären-Kopplung in dem Atmosphärenmodell ICON-NWP
|Referee:
|Markus RexORCiDGND, Stefan BrönnimannORCiDGND, Klaus Dethloff
|Advisor:
|Markus Rex, Frank Spahn, Dörthe Handorf
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2020/12/02
|Release Date:
|2021/01/20
|Tag:
|El Niño-Südliche Oszillation; ICON; Jahreszeitenvorhersage; Stratosphären-Troposphären-Kopplung; Stratosphärischer Polarwirbel; Verbindungspfade zwischen der Arktis und den mittleren Breiten
Arctic-midlatitude linkages; El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO); ICON; Seasonal prediction; Stratosphere-troposphere coupling; Stratospheric polar vortex
|Page Number:
|viii, 119
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell 4.0 International