Origin of the mid-temperature transition in vinylidenefluoride-based ferro-, pyro- and piezoelectric homo-, co- and ter-polymers

  • The existence of an intermediate transition between the glass and the Curie/melting temperatures in Poly(vinylidene fluoride) (PVDF) and some of its co- and ter-polymers has been reported by several authors. In spite (or because?) of various different explanations in the literature, the origins of the transition are still not clear. Here, we try to understand the extra transition in more detail and study it with thermal and dielectric methods on PVDF, on its co-polymers with trifluoroethylene (P(VDF-TrFE)) and tetrafluoroethylene (P(VDF-TFE)), and on its ter-polymer with trifluoroethylene and chlorofluoroethylene (P(VDF-TrFE-CFE). Based on interpretations from the literature and our experimental studies, we propose the new hypothesis that the intermediate transition should have several interrelated origins. Especially since the relevant range is not far above room temperature, better understanding and control of their properties may also have practical implications for the use of the respective polymer materials in devices.

Author:Thulasinath Raman VenkatesanORCiD, Reimund GerhardORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/2053-1591/ab842c
ISSN:2053-1591
Parent Title (English):Materials Research Express
Publisher:IOP Publ.
Place of publication:Bristol
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/06/03
Year of Completion:2020
Release Date:2020/08/22
Tag:Dielectric Relaxation Spectroscopy (DRS); Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC); ferroelectric polymers; mid-temperature transition; piezoelectric polymers; pyroelectric polymers; vinylidenefluoride (VDF)-based polymers
Volume:7
Pagenumber:8
Funder:Universität Potsdam
Grant Number:PA 2020_040
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 977

