Tewje in Deutschland

  • Drawing on the example of Sholem Aleichem’s Tevye the Dairyman, this article covers the history of Yiddish translation and publication in Germany in the 20th century.Following the paradigm of translation as a cultural practice, I demonstrate how the translation reflects aspects of Jewish-German cultural history, focussing on a mainly inner-Jewish identity discourse before the Shoah and a remembrance context after it. Whereas decisive differences and changes characterize 20th-century history in diachronic as well as synchronic respect, the article reflects also on continuities and parallels.

Author:Maria Coors
Parent Title (German):PaRDeS: Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien = Transformative Translations in Jewish History and Culture
Subtitle (German):zu Übersetzungspraktiken von Werken eines jiddischen Autors im Kontext der deutsch-jüdischen Geschichte des 20. Jahrhunderts
Year of first Publication:2019
