The relevance of ecophysiology in astrobiology and planetary research
Die Relevanz der Ökophysiologie in der Astrobiologie und Planetenforschung
- Eco-physiological processes are expressing the interaction of organisms within an environmental context of their habitat and their degree of adaptation, level of resistance as well as the limits of life in a changing environment. The present study focuses on observations achieved by methods used in this scientific discipline of “Ecophysiology” and to enlarge the scientific context in a broader range of understanding with universal character. The present eco-physiological work is building the basis for classifying and exploring the degree of habitability of another planet like Mars by a bio-driven experimentally approach. It offers also new ways of identifying key-molecules which are playing a specific role in physiological processes of tested organisms to serve as well as potential biosignatures in future space exploration missions with the goal to search for life. This has important implications for the new emerging scientific field of Astrobiology. Astrobiology addresses the study of the origin, evolution, distribution and future ofEco-physiological processes are expressing the interaction of organisms within an environmental context of their habitat and their degree of adaptation, level of resistance as well as the limits of life in a changing environment. The present study focuses on observations achieved by methods used in this scientific discipline of “Ecophysiology” and to enlarge the scientific context in a broader range of understanding with universal character. The present eco-physiological work is building the basis for classifying and exploring the degree of habitability of another planet like Mars by a bio-driven experimentally approach. It offers also new ways of identifying key-molecules which are playing a specific role in physiological processes of tested organisms to serve as well as potential biosignatures in future space exploration missions with the goal to search for life. This has important implications for the new emerging scientific field of Astrobiology. Astrobiology addresses the study of the origin, evolution, distribution and future of life in the universe. The three fundamental questions which are hidden behind this definition are: how does life begin and evolve? Is there life beyond Earth and, if so, how can we detect it? What is the future of life on Earth and in the universe? It means that this multidisciplinary field encompasses the search for habitable environments in our Solar System and habitable planets outside our Solar System. It comprises the search for the evidence of prebiotic chemistry and life on Mars and other bodies in our Solar System like the icy moons of the Jovian and Saturnian system, laboratory and field research into the origins and early evolution of life on Earth, and studies of the potential for life to adapt to challenges on Earth and in space. For this purpose an integrated research strategy was applied, which connects field research, laboratory research allowing planetary simulation experiments with investigation enterprises performed in space (particularly performed in the low Earth Orbit.…
- Ökophysiologische Prozesse sind durch Interaktionen der Organismen mit der Umwelt in ihrem Habitat, durch ihren Grad der Anpassungsfähigkeit, dem Grad der Resistenz als auch durch die Begrenzungen des Lebens in einer sich verändernden Umwelt gekennzeichnet. Die hier vorliegende Studie konzentriert sich auf die Ergebnisse, die durch die Anwendung der Methoden aus der wissenschaftlichen Disziplin „Ökophysiologie“ erzielt wurden und erlaubt eine Erweiterung dieses wissenschaftlichen Kontextes mit mehr universalem Charakter. Die vorliegende Ökophysiologische Arbeit bildet die Grundlage für eine Klassifizierung und Erkundung des Grades der Habitabilität eines anderen Planeten wie dem Mars durch experimentelle Ansätze. Sie zeigt auch neue Wege für die Identifizierung von Schlüsselmolekülen, die eine besondere Rolle in physiologischen Prozessen getesteter Organismen spielt, um auch als mögliche Biosignaturen für zukünftige Weltraumerkundungsmissionen mit dem Ziel der Suche nach Leben im All zu dienen. Das wirkt sich auch im besonderen MaßeÖkophysiologische Prozesse sind durch Interaktionen der Organismen mit der Umwelt in ihrem Habitat, durch ihren Grad der Anpassungsfähigkeit, dem Grad der Resistenz als auch durch die Begrenzungen des Lebens in einer sich verändernden Umwelt gekennzeichnet. Die hier vorliegende Studie konzentriert sich auf die Ergebnisse, die durch die Anwendung der Methoden aus der wissenschaftlichen Disziplin „Ökophysiologie“ erzielt wurden und erlaubt eine Erweiterung dieses wissenschaftlichen Kontextes mit mehr universalem Charakter. Die vorliegende Ökophysiologische Arbeit bildet die Grundlage für eine Klassifizierung und Erkundung des Grades der Habitabilität eines anderen Planeten wie dem Mars durch experimentelle Ansätze. Sie zeigt auch neue Wege für die Identifizierung von Schlüsselmolekülen, die eine besondere Rolle in physiologischen Prozessen getesteter Organismen spielt, um auch als mögliche Biosignaturen für zukünftige Weltraumerkundungsmissionen mit dem Ziel der Suche nach Leben im All zu dienen. Das wirkt sich auch im besonderen Maße auf das sich neu ausbildende wissenschaftliche Feld der Astrobiologie aus. Die Astrobiologie befaßt sich mit der Erforschung des Ursprungs, der Entwicklung, der Verbreitung und Zukunft des Lebens im Universum. Die drei grundlegenden Fragen, die sich hinter dieser Definition verbergen, sind: wie entstand und entwickelte sich das Leben? Gibt es Leben außerhalb der Erde, und falls ja, wie können wir es nachweisen? Was ist die Zukunft des Lebens auf der Erde und im Universum? Das bedeutet, dass dieses viele Disziplinen umfassende Arbeitsfeld die Suche nach einer anderen habitablen Umwelt in unserem Sonnensystem und anderen habitablen Planeten außerhalb unseres Sonnensystems, die Suche nach der Evidenz präbiotischer Chemie und Leben auf dem Mars und anderen Himmelskörpern in unserem Sonnensystem, wie beispielsweise auf den Eismonden des Jupiter- und Saturnsystems, Labor- und Feldforschung bis hin zu den Ursprüngen und der Evolution des Lebens auf der Erde beinhaltet und Untersuchungen über das Potential von Leben, sich den Herausforderungen auf der Erde und im All anzupassen, mit einschließt. Zu diesem Zweck wurde eine ganzheitliche Forschungsstrategie angewendet, welche die Feldforschung, Laborforschung mit Planetensimulations-Experimenten und die Forschung im All(insbesondere die Untersuchungen im nahen Erdorbit) miteinander verbindet.…
|Jean-Pierre Paul de VeraORCiDGND
|implications for the characterization of the habitability of planets and biosignatures
|Implikationen für die Charakterisierung der Habitabilität von Planeten und Biosignaturen
|Jasmin JoshiORCiDGND, Anna GorbushinaORCiD, Kai FinsterORCiD
|Jasmin Radha Joshi
|Habilitation
|English
|2018
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2020/01/13
|2020/03/05
|Astrobiologie; Biosignaturen; Habitabilität; Planetensimulation; Ökophysiologie
astrobiology; biosignatures; eco-physiology; habitability; planetary simulation
|219
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|92-XX BIOLOGY AND OTHER NATURAL SCIENCES
