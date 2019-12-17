Schließen

Stock Price Forecast Accuracy and Recommendation Profitability of Financial Magazines

  • In this study, we analyze the forecast accuracy and profitability of buy recommendations published in five major German financial magazines for private households based on fundamental analysis. The results show a high average forecast accuracy but with a very high standard deviation, which indicates poor forecast accuracy with regard to individual stocks. The recommendation profitability slightly exceeds the performance of the MSCI World index. Considering the involved risk, which is represented by a high standard deviation, the excess returns appear to be insufficient.

Author:Victor TiberiusORCiDGND, Laura Lisiecki
Date of first Publication:2019/12/17
Source:International Journal of Financial Studies 7 (2019) 4 DOI: 10.3390/ijfs7040058
