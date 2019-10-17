Schließen

„So, Sie meinen also, es gibt ihn nicht?“

“Thus, you think, it does not exist?”

  • Der Teufel ist in der russischen Literatur vielfach dargestellt worden, und seine Bilder und Funktionen ändern sich durch die Jahrhunderte – in Entsprechung zum Wandel der Epochen und literarischen Moden. In den Teufelsvorstellungen mischen sich volkstümlich animistische Elemente mit den biblischen Konzepten von Teufeln und Dämonen. Aus beiden Reservoirs schöpft die Literatur, die z. T. die naive Teufelsgläubigkeit verspottet, die sich aufgeklärt gebenden Skeptiker aber auch gerne mit Teufelserscheinungen schreckt. Der Teufel ist ein zentrales Motiv der russischen Literatur, dessen Geschichte nachzuerzählen, einen ganz zentralen Strang der russischen Literatur nachzuerzählen heißt – sub specie diaboli. Auch wenn er schon lange vor den Romantikern – allen voran Nikolaj Gogol’ – einen prominenten Platz in der russischen Literatur inne hatte, mischen sich seitdem volkstümliche Vorstellungen mit dem biblischen Erbe. Im Volk sind Teufelsvorstellungen bis heute populär, die gebildeten Schichten zeigen sich eher skeptisch, weshalb dieDer Teufel ist in der russischen Literatur vielfach dargestellt worden, und seine Bilder und Funktionen ändern sich durch die Jahrhunderte – in Entsprechung zum Wandel der Epochen und literarischen Moden. In den Teufelsvorstellungen mischen sich volkstümlich animistische Elemente mit den biblischen Konzepten von Teufeln und Dämonen. Aus beiden Reservoirs schöpft die Literatur, die z. T. die naive Teufelsgläubigkeit verspottet, die sich aufgeklärt gebenden Skeptiker aber auch gerne mit Teufelserscheinungen schreckt. Der Teufel ist ein zentrales Motiv der russischen Literatur, dessen Geschichte nachzuerzählen, einen ganz zentralen Strang der russischen Literatur nachzuerzählen heißt – sub specie diaboli. Auch wenn er schon lange vor den Romantikern – allen voran Nikolaj Gogol’ – einen prominenten Platz in der russischen Literatur inne hatte, mischen sich seitdem volkstümliche Vorstellungen mit dem biblischen Erbe. Im Volk sind Teufelsvorstellungen bis heute populär, die gebildeten Schichten zeigen sich eher skeptisch, weshalb die realistische Literatur – mit der großen Ausnahme Fedor Dostoevskij – den Teufel eher mied, die Modernisten gestalteten ihn dafür umso lieber. Einen Höhepunkt erreicht er bei Michail Bulgakov. Zeitgenossen fehlt häufig der religiöse Subtext.show moreshow less
  • The devil has been a favourite subject of Russian literature. His representations and functions have been changing over the centuries in accordance with the changing periods and fashions of literature. Images of the devil mix popular and animistic elements with biblical concepts of devils and demons. Both sources are relevant to literary texts which frequently ridicule naïve beliefs in the devil but which also enjoy shocking enlightened intellectuals with appearances of the devil. The devil is such a frequent motif in Russian literature that telling its story means telling the story of Russian literature itself sub specie diaboli. The mixture of popular images with the biblical heritage goes back to the romantics – especially Nikolai Gogol – even though, of course, the devil had been popular much earlier. While ideas of the devil have remained popular with the people, the educated classes have tended to be skeptical. This may be the reason why realistic literature – with the notable exception of Fedor Dostoevskij – avoided the devil;The devil has been a favourite subject of Russian literature. His representations and functions have been changing over the centuries in accordance with the changing periods and fashions of literature. Images of the devil mix popular and animistic elements with biblical concepts of devils and demons. Both sources are relevant to literary texts which frequently ridicule naïve beliefs in the devil but which also enjoy shocking enlightened intellectuals with appearances of the devil. The devil is such a frequent motif in Russian literature that telling its story means telling the story of Russian literature itself sub specie diaboli. The mixture of popular images with the biblical heritage goes back to the romantics – especially Nikolai Gogol – even though, of course, the devil had been popular much earlier. While ideas of the devil have remained popular with the people, the educated classes have tended to be skeptical. This may be the reason why realistic literature – with the notable exception of Fedor Dostoevskij – avoided the devil; the modernists liked to represent him even better. A peak was reached with Mikhail Bulgakov. Contemporaries often lack the religious subtext.show moreshow less

Download full text files

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Norbert P. FranzGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-429718
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42971
ISBN:978-3-86956-469-2
Subtitle (German):Der Teufel in der russischen Literatur
Subtitle (English):the Devil in Russian literature
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publication:Potsdam
Document Type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:German
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing Institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release Date:2019/10/16
Tag:Literatur und Kultur; Russische Literatur; alle Epochen; volkstümliche und hochkulturelle Teufelsvorstellungen
Russian literature; all epochs; literature and culture; popular and educated representations of the Devil
Pagenumber:450
RVK - Regensburg Classification:KH 1530
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Slavistik
Dewey Decimal Classification:8 Literatur / 89 Andere Literaturen / 890 Literaturen anderer Sprachen
Publication Way:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:
In Printform erschienen im Universitätsverlag Potsdam:

Franz, Norbert P.: "So, Sie meinen also, es gibt ihn nicht?" : Der Teufel in der russischen Literatur. – Potsdam: Universitätsverlag Potsdam, 2019. – 450 S.

ISBN 978-3-86956-469-2 --> bestellen

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo