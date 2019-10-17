„So, Sie meinen also, es gibt ihn nicht?“

The devil has been a favourite subject of Russian literature. His representations and functions have been changing over the centuries in accordance with the changing periods and fashions of literature. Images of the devil mix popular and animistic elements with biblical concepts of devils and demons. Both sources are relevant to literary texts which frequently ridicule naïve beliefs in the devil but which also enjoy shocking enlightened intellectuals with appearances of the devil. The devil is such a frequent motif in Russian literature that telling its story means telling the story of Russian literature itself sub specie diaboli. The mixture of popular images with the biblical heritage goes back to the romantics – especially Nikolai Gogol – even though, of course, the devil had been popular much earlier. While ideas of the devil have remained popular with the people, the educated classes have tended to be skeptical. This may be the reason why realistic literature – with the notable exception of Fedor Dostoevskij – avoided the devil;

The devil has been a favourite subject of Russian literature. His representations and functions have been changing over the centuries in accordance with the changing periods and fashions of literature. Images of the devil mix popular and animistic elements with biblical concepts of devils and demons. Both sources are relevant to literary texts which frequently ridicule naïve beliefs in the devil but which also enjoy shocking enlightened intellectuals with appearances of the devil. The devil is such a frequent motif in Russian literature that telling its story means telling the story of Russian literature itself sub specie diaboli. The mixture of popular images with the biblical heritage goes back to the romantics – especially Nikolai Gogol – even though, of course, the devil had been popular much earlier. While ideas of the devil have remained popular with the people, the educated classes have tended to be skeptical. This may be the reason why realistic literature – with the notable exception of Fedor Dostoevskij – avoided the devil; the modernists liked to represent him even better. A peak was reached with Mikhail Bulgakov. Contemporaries often lack the religious subtext.

