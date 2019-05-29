Schließen

Morphological encoding beyond slots and fillers

  • One important organizational property of morphology is competition. Different means of expression are in conflict with each other for encoding the same grammatical function. In the current study, we examined the nature of this control mechanism by testing the formation of comparative adjectives in English during language production. Event-related brain potentials (ERPs) were recorded during cued silent production, the first study of this kind for comparative adjective formation. We specifically examined the ERP correlates of producing synthetic relative to analytic comparatives, e.g. angriervs. more angry. A frontal, bilaterally distributed, enhanced negative-going waveform for analytic comparatives (vis-a-vis synthetic ones) emerged approximately 300ms after the (silent) production cue. We argue that this ERP effect reflects a control mechanism that constrains grammatically-based computational processes (viz. more comparative formation). We also address the possibility that this particular ERP effect may belong to a family ofOne important organizational property of morphology is competition. Different means of expression are in conflict with each other for encoding the same grammatical function. In the current study, we examined the nature of this control mechanism by testing the formation of comparative adjectives in English during language production. Event-related brain potentials (ERPs) were recorded during cued silent production, the first study of this kind for comparative adjective formation. We specifically examined the ERP correlates of producing synthetic relative to analytic comparatives, e.g. angriervs. more angry. A frontal, bilaterally distributed, enhanced negative-going waveform for analytic comparatives (vis-a-vis synthetic ones) emerged approximately 300ms after the (silent) production cue. We argue that this ERP effect reflects a control mechanism that constrains grammatically-based computational processes (viz. more comparative formation). We also address the possibility that this particular ERP effect may belong to a family of previously observed negativities reflecting cognitive control monitoring, rather than morphological encoding processes per se.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • phr550.pdfeng
    (1423KB)

    SHA-1: 317570602c0a5583ca48a3b99f63d1950086ed94

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Harald ClahsenORCiDGND, Silke PaulmannORCiD, Mary-Jane BuddORCiD, Christopher Barry
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-426481
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42648
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):an ERP study of comparative formation in English
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (550)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/05/29
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/05/29
Tag:adjectives; brain potentials; cognitive control; electrophysiological evidence; event-related potentials; language production; past-tense; single word; time-course; word production
Issue:550
Pagenumber:16
Source:PLoS ONE 13 (2018) 7, Art. e0199897 DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0199897
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Public Library of Science (PLOS)
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo