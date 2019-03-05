Schließen

Permafrost is warming at a global scale

  • Permafrost warming has the potential to amplify global climate change, because when frozen sediments thaw it unlocks soil organic carbon. Yet to date, no globally consistent assessment of permafrost temperature change has been compiled. Here we use a global data set of permafrost temperature time series from the Global Terrestrial Network for Permafrost to evaluate temperature change across permafrost regions for the period since the International Polar Year (2007–2009). During the reference decade between 2007 and 2016, ground temperature near the depth of zero annual amplitude in the continuous permafrost zone increased by 0.39 ± 0.15 °C. Over the same period, discontinuous permafrost warmed by 0.20 ± 0.10 °C. Permafrost in mountains warmed by 0.19 ± 0.05 °C and in Antarctica by 0.37 ± 0.10 °C. Globally, permafrost temperature increased by 0.29 ± 0.12 °C. The observed trend follows the Arctic amplification of air temperature increase in the Northern Hemisphere. In the discontinuous zone, however, ground warming occurredPermafrost warming has the potential to amplify global climate change, because when frozen sediments thaw it unlocks soil organic carbon. Yet to date, no globally consistent assessment of permafrost temperature change has been compiled. Here we use a global data set of permafrost temperature time series from the Global Terrestrial Network for Permafrost to evaluate temperature change across permafrost regions for the period since the International Polar Year (2007–2009). During the reference decade between 2007 and 2016, ground temperature near the depth of zero annual amplitude in the continuous permafrost zone increased by 0.39 ± 0.15 °C. Over the same period, discontinuous permafrost warmed by 0.20 ± 0.10 °C. Permafrost in mountains warmed by 0.19 ± 0.05 °C and in Antarctica by 0.37 ± 0.10 °C. Globally, permafrost temperature increased by 0.29 ± 0.12 °C. The observed trend follows the Arctic amplification of air temperature increase in the Northern Hemisphere. In the discontinuous zone, however, ground warming occurred due to increased snow thickness while air temperature remained statistically unchanged.show moreshow less

Author:Boris K. BiskabornORCiD, Sharon L. Smith, Jeannette Noetzli, Heidrun MatthesORCiD, Gonçalo VieiraORCiD, Dmitry A. Streletskiy, Philippe Schoeneich, Vladimir E. RomanovskyORCiD, Antoni G. LewkowiczORCiD, Andrey AbramovORCiD, Michel Allard, Julia BoikeORCiD, William L. CableORCiD, Hanne H. Christiansen, Reynald Delaloye, Bernhard DiekmannORCiD, Dmitry Drozdov, Bernd EtzelmüllerORCiD, Guido GroßeORCiDGND, Mauro Guglielmin, Thomas Ingeman-NielsenORCiD, Ketil IsaksenORCiD, Mamoru Ishikawa, Margareta Johansson, Anseok Joo, Dmitry Kaverin, Alexander Kholodov, Pavel Konstantinov, Tim Kröger, Christophe Lambiel, Jean-Pierre Lanckman, Dongliang LuoORCiD, Galina Malkova, Ian MeiklejohnORCiD, Natalia Moskalenko, Marc Oliva, Marcia Phillips, Miguel RamosORCiD, A. Britta K. SannelORCiD, Dmitrii Sergeev, Cathy Seybold, Pavel Skryabin, Alexander Vasiliev, Qingbai Wu, Kenji Yoshikawa, Mikhail Zheleznyak, Hugues LantuitORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-425341
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42534
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (669)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/03/05
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/03/05
Tag:Antarctic Peninsula; activ-layer; climate-change; seasonal snow cover; stability; thermal state
Issue:669
Pagenumber:11
Source:Nature Communications 10 (2019), Art. 264 DOI 10.1038/s41467-018-08240-4
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

