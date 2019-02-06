Extending a Gradient Symbolic approach to the native versus non-native contrast
- The Gradient Symbolic Computation (GSC) model presented in the keynote article (Goldrick, Putnam & Schwarz) constitutes a significant theoretical development, not only as a model of bilingual code-mixing, but also as a general framework that brings together symbolic grammars and graded representations. The authors are to be commended for successfully integrating a theory of grammatical knowledge with the voluminous research on lexical co-activation in bilinguals. It is, however, unfortunate that a certain conception of bilingualism was inherited from this latter research tradition, one in which the contrast between native and non-native language takes a back seat.
|João Verissimo
|the case of plurals in compounds
|Bilingualism: Language and Cognition 19 (2016) 5 pp. 900–902 DOI 10.1017/S1366728916000134
