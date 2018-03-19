HPI Future SOC Lab
- The “HPI Future SOC Lab” is a cooperation of the Hasso Plattner Institute (HPI) and industrial partners. Its mission is to enable and promote exchange and interaction between the research community and the industrial partners. The HPI Future SOC Lab provides researchers with free of charge access to a complete infrastructure of state of the art hard and software. This infrastructure includes components, which might be too expensive for an ordinary research environment, such as servers with up to 64 cores and 2 TB main memory. The offerings address researchers particularly from but not limited to the areas of computer science and business information systems. Main areas of research include cloud computing, parallelization, and In-Memory technologies. This technical report presents results of research projects executed in 2016. Selected projects have presented their results on April 5th and November 3th 2016 at the Future SOC Lab Day events.
- Das Future SOC Lab am HPI ist eine Kooperation des Hasso-Plattner-Instituts mit verschiedenen Industriepartnern. Seine Aufgabe ist die Ermöglichung und Förderung des Austausches zwischen Forschungsgemeinschaft und Industrie. Am Lab wird interessierten Wissenschaftlern eine Infrastruktur von neuester Hard- und Software kostenfrei für Forschungszwecke zur Verfügung gestellt. Dazu zählen teilweise noch nicht am Markt verfügbare Technologien, die im normalen Hochschulbereich in der Regel nicht zu finanzieren wären, bspw. Server mit bis zu 64 Cores und 2 TB Hauptspeicher. Diese Angebote richten sich insbesondere an Wissenschaftler in den Gebieten Informatik und Wirtschaftsinformatik. Einige der Schwerpunkte sind Cloud Computing, Parallelisierung und In-Memory Technologien. In diesem Technischen Bericht werden die Ergebnisse der Forschungsprojekte des Jahres 2016 vorgestellt. Ausgewählte Projekte stellten ihre Ergebnisse am 5. April 2016 und 3. November 2016 im Rahmen der Future SOC Lab Tag Veranstaltungen vor.
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-406787
|Subtitle (English):
|Proceedings 2016
|Editor:
|Christoph Meinel, Andreas Polze, Gerhard Oswald, Rolf Strotmann, Ulrich Seibold, Bernhard Schulzki
|Document Type:
|Conference Proceeding
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2016
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2018/03/19
|Tag:
|Cloud Computing; Forschungsprojekte; Future SOC Lab; In-Memory Technologie; Multicore Architekturen; künstliche Intelligenz; maschinelles Lernen
Future SOC Lab; In-Memory technology; artifical intelligence; cloud computing; machine learning; multicore architectures; research projects
|Pagenumber:
|iii, 180
|RVK - Regensburg Classification:
|ST 230
|Organizational units:
|Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Softwaresystemtechnik GmbH
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
|Collections:
|Universität Potsdam / Sammelwerke (nicht forlaufend) / Veröffentlichungen des Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Softwaresystemtechnik GmbH
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht