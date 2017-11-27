Markov state modeling of binding and conformational changes of proteins
Markow-Modellierung von Bindung und Konformationsänderungen bei Proteinen
Proteins are molecules that are essential for life and carry out an enormous number of functions in organisms. To this end, they change their conformation and bind to other molecules. However, the interplay between conformational change and binding is not fully understood. In this work, this interplay is investigated with molecular dynamics (MD) simulations of the protein-peptide system Mdm2-PMI and by analysis of data from relaxation experiments. The central task it to uncover the binding mechanism, which is described by the sequence of (partial) binding events and conformational change events including their probabilities. In the simplest case, the binding mechanism is described by a two-step model: binding followed by conformational change or conformational change followed by binding. In the general case, longer sequences with multiple conformational changes and partial binding events are possible as well as parallel pathways that differ in their sequences of events. The theory of Markov state models (MSMs) provides the theoretical framework in which all these cases can be modeled. For this purpose, MSMs are estimated in this work from MD data, and rate equation models, which are related to MSMs, are inferred from experimental relaxation data. The MD simulation and Markov modeling of the PMI-Mdm2 system shows that PMI and Mdm2 can bind via multiple pathways. A main result of this work is a dissociation rate on the order of one event per second, which was calculated using Markov modeling and is in agreement with experiment. So far, dissociation rates and transition rates of this magnitude have only been calculated with methods that speed up transitions by acting with time-dependent, external forces on the binding partners. The simulation technique developed in this work, in contrast, allows the estimation of dissociation rates from the combination of free energy calculation and direct MD simulation of the fast binding process. Two new statistical estimators TRAM and TRAMMBAR are developed to estimate a MSM from the joint data of both simulation types. In addition, a new analysis technique for time-series data from chemical relaxation experiments is developed in this work. It allows to identify one of the above-mentioned two-step mechanisms as the mechanism that underlays the data. The new method is valid for a broader range of concentrations than previous methods and therefore allows to choose the concentrations such that the mechanism can be uniquely identified. It is successfully tested with data for the binding of recoverin to a rhodopsin kinase peptide.
Proteine sind für das Leben essentielle Moleküle, die eine Vielzahl von Funktionen in Organismen ausüben. Dazu ändern sie ihre Konformation und binden an andere Moleküle. Jedoch ist das Zusammenspiel zwischen Konformationsänderung und Bindung nicht vollständig verstanden. In dieser Arbeit wird dieses Zusammenspiel mit Molekulardynamik-Simulationen (MD) des Protein-Peptid-Systems Mdm2-PMI und mit der Analyse von Daten aus Relaxationsexperimenten untersucht. Die zentrale Aufgabe ist, den Bindungsmechanismus aufzudecken, welcher durch die Reihenfolge von (partiellen) Bindungsereignissen und Konformationsänderungsereignissen beschrieben wird, inklusive der Wahrscheinlichkeiten dieser Ereignisse. Im einfachsten Fall lässt sich der Bindungsmechanismus durch ein Zwei-Schritt-Modell beschreiben: erst Bindung, dann Konformationsänderung oder erst Konformationsänderung und dann Bindung. Im allgemeinen Fall sind längere Schrittfolgen mit mehreren Konformationsänderungen und partiellen Bindungsereignissen möglich, ebenso wie parallele Wege, die sich in ihrer Schrittfolge unterscheiden. Die Theorie der Markow-Modelle (MSM) bildet den theoretischen Rahmen, in dem alle diese Fälle modelliert werden können. Dazu werden in dieser Arbeit MSMs aus MD-Daten geschätzt und Ratengleichungsmodelle, die mit MSMs verwandt sind, aus experimentellen Relaxationsdaten abgeleitet. Die MD-Simulation und Markow-Modellierung des PMI-Mdm2-Systems zeigt, dass PMI und Mdm2 auf verschiedenen Wegen binden können. Ein Hauptergebnis dieser Arbeit ist die durch Markow-Modellierung berechnete Dissoziationsrate von der Größenordnung von einem Ereignis pro Sekunde in Übereinstimmung mit experimentellen Daten. Dissoziations- und Übergangsraten in dieser Größenordnung wurden bisher nur mit Methoden berechnet, die Übergänge beschleunigen, indem mit zeitabhängigen, externen Kräften auf die Bindungspartner eingewirkt wird. Die in dieser Arbeit entwickelte Simulationstechnik dagegen erlaubt die Schätzung von Dissoziationsraten aus der Kombination von Freien-Energie-Rechnungen und direkter MD-Simulation des schnellen Bindungsprozesses. Zwei neue statistische Schätzer, TRAM und TRAMMBAR wurden entwickelt um ein MSM aus dem Gesamtdatensatz aus beiden Simulationstypen zu schätzen. Zudem wird in dieser Arbeit eine neue Analysetechnik für Zeitreihen aus chemischen Relaxationsexperimenten entwickelt. Sie ermöglicht es einen der beiden oben erwähnten Zwei-Schritt-Mechanismen als den den Daten zugrundeliegenden Mechanismus zu identifizieren. Die neue Methode ist für einen größeren Konzentrationsbereich gültig als frühere Methoden und erlaubt es daher, die Konzentrationen so zu wählen, dass der Mechanismus eindeutig identifiziert werden kann. Sie wurde erfolgreich mit Daten für die Bindung von Recoverin an ein Rhodopsinkinasenpeptid getestet.