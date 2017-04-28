Der Fall der Rachel Dolezal
The Rachel Dolezal case
Die Amerikanerin Rachel Dolezal war bis ins Jahr 2015 als Afroamerikanerin bekannt. Als Aktivistin der National Association for the Advancement of Colored People setzte sie sich für die Rechte der afroamerikanischen Bevölkerung ein, lebte in einem schwarzen Umfeld und lehrte an einer Universität Afroamerikanische Studien. „I identify as black" antwortete sie auf die Frage eines amerikanischen Fernsehmoderators, ob sie Afroamerikanerin sei. Ihre Kollegen und ihr näheres Umfeld identifizierten sie ebenfalls als solche. Erst, als regionale Journalisten auf sie aufmerksam wurden und ihre Eltern sich zu Wort meldeten, wurde deutlich, dass Dolezal eigentlich eine weiße Frau ist. Dolezals Eltern bestätigten dies, indem sie Kindheitsfotos einer hellhäutigen, blonden Rachel veröffentlichten. Dolezals Verhalten entfachte daraufhin eine rege mediale Diskussion über ihre Person im Kontext von Ethnizität und »Rasse«. Die Verfasserin greift Dolezals Fall exemplarisch auf, um der Frage nachzugehen, ob ein Doing Race nach Belieben möglich ist. Darf sich Dolezal als schwarz identifizieren, obwohl sie keine afrikanischen Vorfahren hat? Welche gesellschaftliche Wissensvorräte schränken diese Wahl ein und welche Konsequenzen ergeben sich daraus? Anhand einer Diskursanalyse amerikanischer Zeitungsartikel geht die Verfasserin diesen Fragen nach. Hierbei werden »Rasse« und Ethnizität als soziale Konstruktionen, basierend auf dem Konzept von Stephen Cornell und Douglas Hartmann, betrachtet.
The American Rachel Dolezal was known as an African American woman until 2015. As an activist of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, she spoke up for the right of the African American population, lived in a black community and taught African American Studies at university. "I identify as black" she gave answer to a TV moderator after she was asked if she is African American. Her coworkers and her closer environment also identified her like that. It was only when a regional journalist became aware of her and her parents made a statement, that Dolezal actually was a white woman. Dolezal' s parents reinforced that by publishing childhood photographs of a light-skinned, blond Rachel. Dolezal' s behavior then aroused a lively discussion at the media about her person in the context of ethnicity and race. The author picks Dolezal' s case up as an example, to investigate whether a Doing Race is a possible alternative. Is Dolezal allowed to identify as black, even though she has no African ancestry? Which kind of social knowledge restricts this choice and which consequences evolve? On the basis of a discourse analysis of American newspaper articles the authors examine these questions. Race and ethnicity are defined as social constructions, based on the concept of Stephen Cornell and Douglas Hartmann.
|Annekathrin Cornelius
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-99399
|978-3-86956-388-6
|2363-8168 (print)
|2363-8176 (online)
|eine Diskursanalyse zu Doing Race
|a discourse analysis about Doing Race
|Soziologische Theorie und Organization Studies (4)
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Potsdam
|Maja Apelt, Edith Pichler
|Maja Apelt
|Master's Thesis
|German
|2016
|Universität Potsdam
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2016/09/05
|2017/04/28
|Diskurs Analyse; Doing Race; Ethnizität; Identität; Rassendiskriminierung; Wissenssoziologie
Doing Race; discourse analysis; ethnicity; identity; race relations; racial discrimintion; sociology of knowledge
|102
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International