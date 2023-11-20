Schließen

Persecution in international criminal law and international refugee law

  The term "persecution" pertains to both international criminal law and refugee law. In light of the fact that displacement is often a result of large scale human rights deprivation, it seems likely that intersections and possibilities of cross-referencing exist. This paper analyses the correlation of persecution as an international crime and as the core element of the refugee definition. On the one hand, persecution is a crime against humanity pursuant to Art. 7 (1) (h) ICC Statute and is defined as "intentional and severe deprivation of fundamental rights contrary to international law by reason of the identity of the group or collectivity" (Art. 7 [2] [g] ICC Statute). On the other hand, persecution is part of the refugee definition of Art. 1 A (2) Refugee Convention. Art. 1 A (2) Refugee Convention defines as a refugee a person who, "owing to well-founded fear of being persecuted […] is outside the country of his nationality and is unable or, owing to such fear, is unwilling to avail himself of the protection of that country". In this paper, the term "persecution" is interpreted in both contexts in order to detect similarities and differences. It is argued that a refugee phenomenon implies the existence of the crime of persecution and that respective authorities should engage in cross-referencing and information exchange.

