FRAKIS (Fragebogen zur frühkindlichen Sprachentwicklung) is a parental questionnaire for assessing language development in German-speaking children aged between 18 and 30 months and the German adaptation of the MacArthur-Bates Communicative Development Inventory for Toddlers. A long version (FRAKIS) and a short version (FRAKIS-K) are available. The long version contains a list of 600 words and scales for assessing inflectional morphology and syntax. The short version has a list of 102 words and three questions about grammar. Both questionnaires have been normed on a sample of 1240 children. The norming study is presented in the Manual. Norms are given per monthly age group, for girls and boys separately, and for all children. FRAKIS und FRAKIS-K are the first parental questionnaires for German-speaking children which are based on rigorous and reliable empirical methodology. The age norms present a frame of reference for the extent of variability in early language development. FRAKIS-K is well suited for use in paediatric developmental checks. It allows identifying children with late language emergence. Both questionnaires can be used for developmental surveillance, whether in research or practical application.

