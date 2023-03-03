Schließen

Macht der Rhetorik - Rhetorik der Macht

  • ie athenische Totenrede (epitaphios logos) spielte eine Schlüsselrolle bei der Konstruktion des idealisierten Selbstbildes des demokratischen Athen (5./4. Jh.v.Chr.). Dieser Aufsatz zeigt auf, dass die beiden bekanntesten Beispiele für das rhetorische Genre, die Rede des Perikes auf die Gefallenen bei Thukydides und die Rede des Sokrates im platonischen Dialog Menexenos, tatsächlich scharfe Kritik an der Instituton der Totenrede und an der demokratischen Polis an sich üben, obwohl beide Texte für sich betrachtet gemeinhin als affirmativ verstanden werden.
  • The epitaphios logos played an integral part in the construction of an idealised self-image of democratic Athens (5th / 4th century BC). This paper shows that two famous examples of this rhetorical genre, the orations of Pericles (in the History of the Peloponnesian War by Thucydides) and Socrates (in the Platonic dialogue Menexenos), generally regarded as affirmative, are very critical of the institution and the democratic polis as such.

