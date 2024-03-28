Schließen

Calc-alkaline volcanic rocks and zircon ages of the late Tonian

  • The Big Naryn Complex (BNC) in the East Djetim-Too Range of the Kyrgyz Middle Tianshan block is a tectonized, at least 2 km thick sequence of predominantly felsic to intermediate volcanic rocks intruded by porphyric rhyolite sills. It overlies a basement of metamorphic rocks and is overlain by late Neoproterozoic Djetim-Too Formation sediments; these also occur as tectonic intercalations in the BNC. The up to ca. 1100 m thick Lower Member is composed of predominantly rhyolites-to-dacites and minor basalts, while the at least 900 m thick pyroclastic Upper Member is dominated by rhyolitic-to-dacitic ignimbrites. Porphyric rhyolite sills are concentrated at the top of the Lower Member. A Lower Member rhyolite and a sill sample have LA-ICP-MS U-Pb zircon crystallization ages of 726.1 +/- 2.2 Ma and 720.3 +/- 6.5 Ma, respectively, showing that most of the magmatism occurred within a short time span in the late Tonian-early Cryogenian. Inherited zircons in the sill sample have Neoarchean (2.63, 2.64 Ga), Paleo- (2.33-1.81 Ga), Meso- (1.55The Big Naryn Complex (BNC) in the East Djetim-Too Range of the Kyrgyz Middle Tianshan block is a tectonized, at least 2 km thick sequence of predominantly felsic to intermediate volcanic rocks intruded by porphyric rhyolite sills. It overlies a basement of metamorphic rocks and is overlain by late Neoproterozoic Djetim-Too Formation sediments; these also occur as tectonic intercalations in the BNC. The up to ca. 1100 m thick Lower Member is composed of predominantly rhyolites-to-dacites and minor basalts, while the at least 900 m thick pyroclastic Upper Member is dominated by rhyolitic-to-dacitic ignimbrites. Porphyric rhyolite sills are concentrated at the top of the Lower Member. A Lower Member rhyolite and a sill sample have LA-ICP-MS U-Pb zircon crystallization ages of 726.1 +/- 2.2 Ma and 720.3 +/- 6.5 Ma, respectively, showing that most of the magmatism occurred within a short time span in the late Tonian-early Cryogenian. Inherited zircons in the sill sample have Neoarchean (2.63, 2.64 Ga), Paleo- (2.33-1.81 Ga), Meso- (1.55 Ga), and Neoproterozoic (ca. 815 Ma) ages, and were derived from a heterogeneous Kuilyu Complex basement. A 1751 +/- 7 Ma Ar-40/Ar-39 age for amphibole from metagabbro is the age of cooling subsequent to Paleoproterozoic metamorphism of the Kuilyu Complex. The large amount of pyroclastic rocks, and their major and trace element compositions, the presence of Neoarchean to Neoproterozoic inherited zircons and a depositional basement of metamorphic rocks point to formation of the BNC in a continental magmatic arc setting.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • zmnr1361.pdfeng
    (11252KB)

    SHA-512 e33dea7a6b25193e5153528fc4b4a2be13071069fec5ed3c02b4a4b7aded3a1863691d8c3aa864fc70fc6e1f24ded0e94297ec824c65a2bdb7cadf9012eaf85c

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Baiansuluu TerbishalievaORCiD, Martin Jan TimmermanORCiD, Alexander Mikolaichuk, Uwe AltenbergerORCiDGND, Jiri Slama, Anja Maria SchleicherORCiDGND, Masafumi SudoORCiD, Edward R. SobelORCiDGND, Sarah Bettina CichyGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-569585
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-56958
ISSN:1437-3254
ISSN:1437-3262
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):Early Cryogenian arc-related Big Naryn Complex in the Eastern Djetim-Too Range, Middle Tianshan block, Kyrgyzstan
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1361)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/11/24
Publication year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/03/28
Tag:Big Naryn complex; Kuilyu complex; Tianshan orogenic belt; Tonian–Cryogenian; calc-alkaline; magmatic arc
Issue:1
Number of pages:25
Source:Int J Earth Sci (Geol Rundsch) 110, 353–375 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1007/s00531-020-01956-z
Funding institution:Projekt DEAL; Academy of Sciences of the Czech RepublicCzech Academy of; Sciences [RVO 67985831]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.