Human-scale personal fabrication

The availability of commercial 3D printers and matching 3D design software has allowed a wide range of users to create physical prototypes – as long as these objects are not larger than hand size. However, when attempting to create larger, "human-scale" objects, such as furniture, not only are these machines too small, but also the commonly used 3D design software is not equipped to design with forces in mind — since forces increase disproportionately with scale. In this thesis, we present a series of end-to-end fabrication software systems that support users in creating human-scale objects. They achieve this by providing three main functions that regular "small-scale" 3D printing software does not offer: (1) subdivision of the object into small printable components combined with ready-made objects, (2) editing based on predefined elements sturdy enough for larger scale, i.e., trusses, and (3) functionality for analyzing, detecting, and fixing structural weaknesses. The presented software systems also assist the fabrication process

The availability of commercial 3D printers and matching 3D design software has allowed a wide range of users to create physical prototypes – as long as these objects are not larger than hand size. However, when attempting to create larger, "human-scale" objects, such as furniture, not only are these machines too small, but also the commonly used 3D design software is not equipped to design with forces in mind — since forces increase disproportionately with scale. In this thesis, we present a series of end-to-end fabrication software systems that support users in creating human-scale objects. They achieve this by providing three main functions that regular "small-scale" 3D printing software does not offer: (1) subdivision of the object into small printable components combined with ready-made objects, (2) editing based on predefined elements sturdy enough for larger scale, i.e., trusses, and (3) functionality for analyzing, detecting, and fixing structural weaknesses. The presented software systems also assist the fabrication process based on either 3D printing or steel welding technology. The presented systems focus on three levels of engineering challenges: (1) fabricating static load-bearing objects, (2) creating mechanisms that involve motion, such as kinematic installations, and finally (3) designing mechanisms with dynamic repetitive movement where power and energy play an important role. We demonstrate and verify the versatility of our systems by building and testing human-scale prototypes, ranging from furniture pieces, pavilions, to animatronic installations and playground equipment. We have also shared our system with schools, fablabs, and fabrication enthusiasts, who have successfully created human-scale objects that can withstand with human-scale forces.

…