Human-scale personal fabrication
The availability of commercial 3D printers and matching 3D design software has allowed a wide range of users to create physical prototypes – as long as these objects are not larger than hand size. However, when attempting to create larger, "human-scale" objects, such as furniture, not only are these machines too small, but also the commonly used 3D design software is not equipped to design with forces in mind — since forces increase disproportionately with scale. In this thesis, we present a series of end-to-end fabrication software systems that support users in creating human-scale objects. They achieve this by providing three main functions that regular "small-scale" 3D printing software does not offer: (1) subdivision of the object into small printable components combined with ready-made objects, (2) editing based on predefined elements sturdy enough for larger scale, i.e., trusses, and (3) functionality for analyzing, detecting, and fixing structural weaknesses. The presented software systems also assist the fabrication process based on either 3D printing or steel welding technology. The presented systems focus on three levels of engineering challenges: (1) fabricating static load-bearing objects, (2) creating mechanisms that involve motion, such as kinematic installations, and finally (3) designing mechanisms with dynamic repetitive movement where power and energy play an important role. We demonstrate and verify the versatility of our systems by building and testing human-scale prototypes, ranging from furniture pieces, pavilions, to animatronic installations and playground equipment. We have also shared our system with schools, fablabs, and fabrication enthusiasts, who have successfully created human-scale objects that can withstand with human-scale forces.
Die Verfügbarkeit kommerzieller 3D-Drucker und die dazugehörige Software ermöglicht einer großen Bandbreite von Nutzern, physikalische Prototypen selbst herzustellen. Allerdings gilt dies oft nur für handgroße Objekte. Diese Limitation ist auf der einen Seite den kleinen Maschinengrößen von 3D-Druckern geschuldet, andererseits müssen aber auch signifikante, einwirkende Kräfte bereits im Entwurf berücksichtigt werden, was in aktuellen Anwendungen lediglich Benutzern mit entsprechendem Know-How vorbehalten ist. In dieser Arbeit stelle ich eine Reihe von Software-Komplettlösungen vor, die es einer breiten Benutzergruppe erlaubt, große "human-scale" Strukturen, wie Möbel, zu entwerfen und herzustellen. Diese Systeme gehen in drei Kernaspekten über herkömmliche 3D-Druck-Entwurfsanwendungen hinaus: (1) Die Unterteilung von großen Strukturen in eine Kombination aus druckbaren Objekten und Standardteilen. (2) Entwurf von statisch tragenden Strukturen. (3) Funktionalität zum Erkennen, Analysieren und Beheben von strukturellen Schwachstellen. Dabei beschränkt sich diese Arbeit nicht auf Softwarelösungen, sondern unterstützt die Benutzer im gesamten Herstellungsprozess, sowohl bei Prozessen basierend auf dem FDM 3D-Druck, als auch beim Schweißen von Metallen. Die verschiedenen Systeme, die hier vorgestellt werden, ermöglichen die Erstellungen von tragfähigen, statischen Strukturen über kinematische Installation bis hin zu dynamischen Konstruktionen. Solche gefertigten Konstrukte wie Möbel, Pavillons, Spielplatzgeräte, als auch animierte Installationen demonstrieren die Funktionalität und das weite Anwendungsspektrum des Ansatzes. Ergebnisse dieser Arbeit kamen bereits an Schulen, FabLabs und bei Privatpersonen zum Einsatz, die mit der Software erfolgreich eigene und funktionale "human-scale"-Großstrukturen entwerfen und herstellen konnten.
|Author details:
|Róbert KovácsORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-555398
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-55539
|Reviewer(s):
|Emily WhitingORCiD, Jürgen SteimleORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Patrick Baudisch
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Publication year:
|2022
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2022/06/22
|Release date:
|2022/10/12
|Tag:
|3D Druck; Dynamik; Fabrikation; Großformat; Kraft; Tragfähigkeit
3D printing; dynamics; fabrication; force; human-scale; load-bearing
|Number of pages:
|139
|Organizational units:
|Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International