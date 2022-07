The aim of this dissertation was to expand and specify the diagnostic possibilities for acquired dyslexia in German-speaking people with dyslexia (PwD). In previous studies, various language processing models have been discussed that attempt to explain the cognitive process of written language processing. All considerations and analyses of this dissertation are based on the theoretical assumptions of the cognitive dual-route-model of reading. This model distinguishes between lexical-semantic and segmental, sub-lexical processing in reading and can thus depict the independent abilities to read known and unknown words. The aim of the cognitive-oriented diagnostic assessment tool DYMO (Dyslexia Model-Oriented) that was developed in the context of this dissertation, is an accurate model-theoretical localisation of reading impairments by assessing the reading abilities of PwD and providing a basis for the plan-ning of a reading-related therapy. Model components of the dual-route-model of reading that have not yet been established in

The aim of this dissertation was to expand and specify the diagnostic possibilities for acquired dyslexia in German-speaking people with dyslexia (PwD). In previous studies, various language processing models have been discussed that attempt to explain the cognitive process of written language processing. All considerations and analyses of this dissertation are based on the theoretical assumptions of the cognitive dual-route-model of reading. This model distinguishes between lexical-semantic and segmental, sub-lexical processing in reading and can thus depict the independent abilities to read known and unknown words. The aim of the cognitive-oriented diagnostic assessment tool DYMO (Dyslexia Model-Oriented) that was developed in the context of this dissertation, is an accurate model-theoretical localisation of reading impairments by assessing the reading abilities of PwD and providing a basis for the plan-ning of a reading-related therapy. Model components of the dual-route-model of reading that have not yet been established in German-speaking countries are also taken into account. These include subcomponents of the visual analysis, which are responsible for the identification of letters and the encoding of letter positions, and subcomponents of the segmental reading route, which gradually map the individual reading process on this model route. The item material in DYMO is controlled for various psycholinguistic variables, also taking into account variables that have not yet been systematically assessed in dyslexia diagnostics for German-speaking PwD, such as word length and the graphematic complexity of pseudowords. The first publication in this dissertation (original work I) deals with the parameters and model components that are crucial for a comprehensive model-theory-based diagnosis of acquired dyslexia. It also considers error type categorisation. The second publication (original work II) presents the DYMO assessment tool. The accompany-ing manual provides detailed information on the structure and construction of the test proce-dure, the administration and evaluation of the individual subtests, and the classification of a PwD’s performance into a performance range. Case studies of two PwD are described in detail to illustrate the implementation, evaluation, interpretation, and derivation of therapy goals. The results of these case descriptions illustrate the additional diagnostic benefit of DYMO and show that the explicit examination of the subcomponents of the visual analysis and the segmental reading route as well as the inclusion of the variables word length and graphematic complexity can help in specifying the reading findings and substantiating the therapy intervention. The third publication (original work III) shows the differences between the diagnostic proce-dures DYMO and another model-based diagnostic tool in a systematic comparative study on the basis of a case series of twelve PwD. It is discussed to what extent DYMO can be a useful addi-tion in the diagnostic process of acquired dyslexia. In addition, mildly and severely impaired PwD are compared in group analyses with the aim of examining whether DYMO can offer a more ac-curate diagnosis particularly in mildly impaired PwD. Due to the more complex item material in DYMO it was assumed that mildly impaired PwD would show conspicuous reading performance only in DYMO subtests. This hypothesis was partially confirmed. Length effects were seen more often in mildly impaired PwD compared to severely impaired PwD. Overall, the group differences were not as clear as expected. Seventeen PwD were tested with the criterion-referenced normed and finalised material from DYMO. Detailed findings for each individual PwD with subsequent therapy implications show that especially the specification of a segmental reading deficit in cases of severely impaired per-formance in reading pseudowords can contribute to a more detailed statement regarding thera-py work. Additionally, the inclusion of the variable word length defined the underlying reading impairment for many PwD in this study. This shows the high informative value of the DYMO-subtasks and the importance of an exact model-theoretical localisation of the reading deficit for detailed therapy planning.

