Transformation of terrestrial organic matter along thermokarst-affected permafrost coasts in the Arctic

  • The changing climate in the Arctic has a profound impact on permafrost coasts, which are subject to intensified thermokarst formation and erosion. Consequently, terrestrial organic matter (OM) is mobilized and transported into the nearshore zone. Yet, little is known about the fate of mobilized OM before and after entering the ocean. In this study we investigated a retrogressive thaw slump (RTS) on Qikiqtaruk - Herschel Island (Yukon coast, Canada). The RTS was classified into an undisturbed, a disturbed (thermokarst-affected) and a nearshore zone and sampled systematically along transects. Samples were analyzed for total and dissolved organic carbon and nitrogen (TOC, DOC, TN, DN), stable carbon isotopes (delta C-13-TOC, delta C-13-DOC), and dissolved inorganic nitrogen (DIN), which were compared between the zones. C/N-ratios, delta C-13 signatures, and ammonium (NH4-N) concentrations were used as indicators for OM degradation along with biomarkers (n-alkanes, n-fatty adds, n-alcohols). Our results show that OM significantlyThe changing climate in the Arctic has a profound impact on permafrost coasts, which are subject to intensified thermokarst formation and erosion. Consequently, terrestrial organic matter (OM) is mobilized and transported into the nearshore zone. Yet, little is known about the fate of mobilized OM before and after entering the ocean. In this study we investigated a retrogressive thaw slump (RTS) on Qikiqtaruk - Herschel Island (Yukon coast, Canada). The RTS was classified into an undisturbed, a disturbed (thermokarst-affected) and a nearshore zone and sampled systematically along transects. Samples were analyzed for total and dissolved organic carbon and nitrogen (TOC, DOC, TN, DN), stable carbon isotopes (delta C-13-TOC, delta C-13-DOC), and dissolved inorganic nitrogen (DIN), which were compared between the zones. C/N-ratios, delta C-13 signatures, and ammonium (NH4-N) concentrations were used as indicators for OM degradation along with biomarkers (n-alkanes, n-fatty adds, n-alcohols). Our results show that OM significantly decreases after disturbance with a TOC and DOC loss of 77 and 55% and a TN and DN loss of 53 and 48%, respectively. C/N-ratios decrease significantly, whereas NH4-N concentrations slightly increase in freshly thawed material. In the nearshore zone, OM contents are comparable to the disturbed zone. We suggest that the strong decrease in OM is caused by initial dilution with melted massive ice and immediate offshore transport via the thaw stream. In the mudpool and thaw stream, OM is subject to degradation, whereas in the slump floor the nitrogen decrease is caused by recolonizing vegetation. Within the nearshore zone of the ocean, heavier portions of OM are directly buried in marine sediments close to shore. We conclude that RTS have profound impacts on coastal environments in the Arctic. They mobilize nutrients from permafrost, substantially decrease OM contents and provide fresh water and nutrients at a point source.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:George TanskiORCiDGND, Hugues LantuitORCiDGND, Saskia Ruttor, Christian KnoblauchORCiDGND, Boris RadosavljevicORCiD, Jens StraußORCiDGND, Juliane WolterORCiDGND, Anna Maria IrrgangORCiDGND, Justine Lucille RamageORCiDGND, Michael FritzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.scitotenv.2016.12.152
ISSN:0048-9697
ISSN:1879-1026
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28088543
Title of parent work (English):The science of the total environment : an international journal for scientific research into the environment and its relationship with man
Publisher:Elsevier Science
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/01/11
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/06/22
Tag:Biogeochemistry; Canadian Arctic; Carbon degradation; Coastal erosion; Retrogressive thaw slump
Volume:581
Number of pages:14
First page:434
Last Page:447
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

