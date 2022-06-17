Differential risk profiles for reactive and proactive aggression
- This two-wave longitudinal study identified configurations of social rejection, affiliation with aggressive peers, and academic failure and examined their predictivity for reactive and proactive aggression in a sample of 1,479 children and adolescents aged between 9 and 19 years. Latent profile analysis yielded three configurations of risk factors, made up of a non-risk group, a risk group scoring high on measures of social rejection (SR), and a risk group scoring high on measures of affiliation with aggressive peers and academic failure (APAF). Latent path analysis revealed that, as predicted, only membership in the SR group at T1 predicted reactive aggression at T2 17 months later. By contrast, only membership in the APAF group at T1 predicted proactive aggression at T2.
|Author details:
|Janis JungORCiDGND, Barbara KraheORCiDGND, Robert BuschingORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1027/1864-9335/a000298
|ISSN:
|1864-9335
|ISSN:
|2151-2590
|Title of parent work (English):
|Social psychology
|Subtitle (English):
|a longitudinal latent profile analysis
|Publisher:
|Hogrefe
|Place of publishing:
|Göttingen
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2017/04/28
|Publication year:
|2017
|Release date:
|2022/06/17
|Tag:
|Germany; academic failure; adolescence; aggressive peers; childhood; reactive/proactive aggression; social rejection
|Volume:
|48
|Issue:
|2
|Number of pages:
|14
|First page:
|71
|Last Page:
|84
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|License (German):
|CC BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, 4.0 International
|External remark:
|Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 588