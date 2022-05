Modelling the galactic population of very-high-energy gamma-ray sources

The current generation of ground-based instruments has rapidly extended the limits of the range accessible to us with very-high-energy (VHE) gamma-rays, and more than a hundred sources have now been detected in the Milky Way. These sources represent only the tip of the iceberg, but their number has reached a level that allows population studies. In this work, a model of the global population of VHE gamma-ray sources based on the most comprehensive census of Galactic sources in this energy regime, the H.E.S.S. Galactic plane survey (HGPS), will be presented. A population synthesis approach was followed in the construction of the model. Particular attention was paid to correcting for the strong observational bias inherent in the sample of detected sources. The methods developed for estimating the model parameters have been validated with extensive Monte Carlo simulations and will be shown to provide unbiased estimates of the model parameters. With these methods, five models for different spatial distributions of sources have been

The current generation of ground-based instruments has rapidly extended the limits of the range accessible to us with very-high-energy (VHE) gamma-rays, and more than a hundred sources have now been detected in the Milky Way. These sources represent only the tip of the iceberg, but their number has reached a level that allows population studies. In this work, a model of the global population of VHE gamma-ray sources based on the most comprehensive census of Galactic sources in this energy regime, the H.E.S.S. Galactic plane survey (HGPS), will be presented. A population synthesis approach was followed in the construction of the model. Particular attention was paid to correcting for the strong observational bias inherent in the sample of detected sources. The methods developed for estimating the model parameters have been validated with extensive Monte Carlo simulations and will be shown to provide unbiased estimates of the model parameters. With these methods, five models for different spatial distributions of sources have been constructed. To test the validity of these models, their predictions for the composition of sources within the sensitivity range of the HGPS are compared with the observed sample. With one exception, similar results are obtained for all spatial distributions, showing that the observed longitude profile and the source distribution over photon flux are in fair agreement with observation. Regarding the latitude profile and the source distribution over angular extent, it becomes apparent that the model needs to be further adjusted to bring its predictions in agreement with observation. Based on the model, predictions of the global properties of the Galactic population of VHE gamma-ray sources and the prospects of the Cherenkov Telescope Array (CTA) will be presented. CTA will significantly increase our knowledge of VHE gamma-ray sources by lowering the threshold for source detection, primarily through a larger detection area compared to current-generation instruments. In ground-based gamma-ray astronomy, the sensitivity of an instrument depends strongly, in addition to the detection area, on the ability to distinguish images of air showers produced by gamma-rays from those produced by cosmic rays, which are a strong background. This means that the number of detectable sources depends on the background rejection algorithm used and therefore may also be increased by improving the performance of such algorithms. In this context, in addition to the population model, this work presents a study on the application of deep-learning techniques to the task of gamma-hadron separation in the analysis of data from ground-based gamma-ray instruments. Based on a systematic survey of different neural-network architectures, it is shown that robust classifiers can be constructed with competitive performance compared to the best existing algorithms. Despite the broad coverage of neural-network architectures discussed, only part of the potential offered by the application of deep-learning techniques to the analysis of gamma-ray data is exploited in the context of this study. Nevertheless, it provides an important basis for further research on this topic.

…