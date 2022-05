Social media based personality prediction models

Individuals have an intrinsic need to express themselves to other humans within a given community by sharing their experiences, thoughts, actions, and opinions. As a means, they mostly prefer to use modern online social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, personal blogs, and Reddit. Users of these social networks interact by drafting their own statuses updates, publishing photos, and giving likes leaving a considerable amount of data behind them to be analyzed. Researchers recently started exploring the shared social media data to understand online users better and predict their Big five personality traits: agreeableness, conscientiousness, extraversion, neuroticism, and openness to experience. This thesis intends to investigate the possible relationship between users’ Big five personality traits and the published information on their social media profiles. Facebook public data such as linguistic status updates, meta-data of likes objects, profile pictures, emotions, or reactions records were adopted to address the proposed

Individuals have an intrinsic need to express themselves to other humans within a given community by sharing their experiences, thoughts, actions, and opinions. As a means, they mostly prefer to use modern online social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, personal blogs, and Reddit. Users of these social networks interact by drafting their own statuses updates, publishing photos, and giving likes leaving a considerable amount of data behind them to be analyzed. Researchers recently started exploring the shared social media data to understand online users better and predict their Big five personality traits: agreeableness, conscientiousness, extraversion, neuroticism, and openness to experience. This thesis intends to investigate the possible relationship between users’ Big five personality traits and the published information on their social media profiles. Facebook public data such as linguistic status updates, meta-data of likes objects, profile pictures, emotions, or reactions records were adopted to address the proposed research questions. Several machine learning predictions models were constructed with various experiments to utilize the engineered features correlated with the Big 5 Personality traits. The final predictive performances improved the prediction accuracy compared to state-of-the-art approaches, and the models were evaluated based on established benchmarks in the domain. The research experiments were implemented while ethical and privacy points were concerned. Furthermore, the research aims to raise awareness about privacy between social media users and show what third parties can reveal about users’ private traits from what they share and act on different social networking platforms. In the second part of the thesis, the variation in personality development is studied within a cross-platform environment such as Facebook and Twitter platforms. The constructed personality profiles in these social platforms are compared to evaluate the effect of the used platforms on one user’s personality development. Likewise, personality continuity and stability analysis are performed using two social media platforms samples. The implemented experiments are based on ten-year longitudinal samples aiming to understand users’ long-term personality development and further unlock the potential of cooperation between psychologists and data scientists.

