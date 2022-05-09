Schließen

Job Satisfaction and Training Investments

  • Job satisfaction has been found to impact behavioral choices at the workplace. Since levels of satisfaction are not guaranteed to remain high, understanding the consequences of job dissatisfaction is essential. Hence, I analyze the relationship between a worker’s job satisfaction and her training investments. Based on my theoretical model, I expect a U-shaped relationship if dissatisfied workers attempt to improve the situation or plan to quit. In contrast, there is an overall positive relationship if dissatisfied workers neglect their duties. Using logit regressions with the Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia (HILDA) survey I find tentative evidence that there is on average an overall positive relationship with a 1 standard deviation increase in job satisfaction being associated with a 1.5% increased likelihood of participating in training. A closer inspection of the reasons for training as well as quit intentions reveals some hints of a U-shaped relationship. My results highlight the importance of considering theJob satisfaction has been found to impact behavioral choices at the workplace. Since levels of satisfaction are not guaranteed to remain high, understanding the consequences of job dissatisfaction is essential. Hence, I analyze the relationship between a worker’s job satisfaction and her training investments. Based on my theoretical model, I expect a U-shaped relationship if dissatisfied workers attempt to improve the situation or plan to quit. In contrast, there is an overall positive relationship if dissatisfied workers neglect their duties. Using logit regressions with the Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia (HILDA) survey I find tentative evidence that there is on average an overall positive relationship with a 1 standard deviation increase in job satisfaction being associated with a 1.5% increased likelihood of participating in training. A closer inspection of the reasons for training as well as quit intentions reveals some hints of a U-shaped relationship. My results highlight the importance of considering the source of dissatisfaction as there are heterogeneous effects along different job satisfaction facets.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • cepa47.pdfeng
    (1052KB)

    SHA-512:a1c22c3c6c77969564166a588fa30040e36c7ee611260a9526690424886c197be8cd02d399bea6545462fe6e965a0b96f230acb0477c2e7aeda15089490fe84a

Export metadata

Metadaten
Author details:Cosima ObstGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-549124
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-54912
ISSN:2628-653X
Title of parent work (English):CEPA Discussion Papers
Publication series (Volume number):CEPA Discussion Papers (47)
Publication type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/09
Publication year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2022/05/09
Tag:Human Capital Investment; Job Satisfaction; Work-related Training
Issue:47
Number of pages:46
Organizational units:Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Center for Economic Policy Analysis (CEPA)
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
JEL classification:C Mathematical and Quantitative Methods / C2 Single Equation Models; Single Variables / C23 Models with Panel Data
J Labor and Demographic Economics / J2 Demand and Supply of Labor / J24 Human Capital; Skills; Occupational Choice; Labor Productivity
J Labor and Demographic Economics / J2 Demand and Supply of Labor / J28 Safety; Job Satisfaction; Related Public Policy
Peer review:Nicht referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
License (German):License LogoUrheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.