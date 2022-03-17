Erinnerungskultur in Belarus nach 1945
Memorial culture in Belarus after 1945
- Fünfundsiebzig Jahre nach dem Ende des Zweiten Weltkriegs steht die heutige Erinnerungskultur vor großen Herausforderungen. Immer weniger Überlebende können persönliches Zeugnis des Erlebten ablegen. Während sich seit den 1980er Jahren hat in der westlichen Welt eine gesellschaftliche und staatliche Erinnerungskultur etabliert hat, die sowohl in der Bildung, als auch im öffentlichen Raum ihren Platz gefunden hat. Jenseits des ehemaligen „Eisernen Vorhangs“ ist diese Erinnerungskultur keineswegs selbstverständlich, bis nicht erwünscht. Diese Arbeit beschäftigt sich mit der besonderen Situation Belarus, welches heute immer noch stark postsowjetisch geprägt ist und als Land mit dem zweithöchsten Partisanenwiderstand gegen die deutsche Besatzung gilt. Aufgrund der besonderen geschichtlichen Situation geht der von der jüdischen Bevölkerung mitgetragene Widerstand im staatlich geprägten Heldennarrativ der siegreichen sowjetischen Armee unter. Gepaart wird der Sieg der Sowjetarmee mit einem Opfernarrativ, welches in der Folge in allgemeinerFünfundsiebzig Jahre nach dem Ende des Zweiten Weltkriegs steht die heutige Erinnerungskultur vor großen Herausforderungen. Immer weniger Überlebende können persönliches Zeugnis des Erlebten ablegen. Während sich seit den 1980er Jahren hat in der westlichen Welt eine gesellschaftliche und staatliche Erinnerungskultur etabliert hat, die sowohl in der Bildung, als auch im öffentlichen Raum ihren Platz gefunden hat. Jenseits des ehemaligen „Eisernen Vorhangs“ ist diese Erinnerungskultur keineswegs selbstverständlich, bis nicht erwünscht. Diese Arbeit beschäftigt sich mit der besonderen Situation Belarus, welches heute immer noch stark postsowjetisch geprägt ist und als Land mit dem zweithöchsten Partisanenwiderstand gegen die deutsche Besatzung gilt. Aufgrund der besonderen geschichtlichen Situation geht der von der jüdischen Bevölkerung mitgetragene Widerstand im staatlich geprägten Heldennarrativ der siegreichen sowjetischen Armee unter. Gepaart wird der Sieg der Sowjetarmee mit einem Opfernarrativ, welches in der Folge in allgemeiner Ansprache fast ausschließlich nur verstorbenen Sowjetbürgern gedenkt, aber nicht explizit die jüdischen Mitbürger benennt. Somit geht sowohl die Erinnerung an den jüdischen Widerstand, als auch an die Verfolgung der jüdischen Bevölkerung in der Memorialkultur Belarus bis auf wenige Ausnahmen verloren. Tragischerweise war Widerstand jedoch oftmals die einzige Möglichkeit für Jüdinnen und Juden überhaupt zu überleben. Darüber hinaus muss ein staatlich getragener und geförderter Antisemitismus innerhalb der ehemaligen Sowjetunion mitgedacht werden, der die jüdische Bevölkerung weiterhin diskriminierte und verfolgte. In einem geschichtlichen Abriss ab 1941 bis zur Gründung der Republik Belarus und ihrer aktuellen staatlichen Doktrin wird einleitend der jüdische Widerstand dargestellt, der in der Folge stattfindende offizielle Umgang mit dem Holocaust und heutige Orte des Erinnerns, sowohl staatlicherseits, als auch privater Initiativen. Einzelne konkrete Beispiele veranschaulichen die angesprochenen Themenbereiche. Bis heute hat das Gedenken an die jüdischen Opfer, geschweige denn an deren Widerstand, einen sehr geringen Stellenwert in Belarus. Es bleibt zu befürchten, dass mit den letzten Zeitzeugen diese Erinnerung aus dem kollektiven Gedächtnis verschwindet.…
- Seventy-five years after the end of the Second World War, today's culture of commemoration faces major challenges. Fewer and fewer survivors are able to testify personally to what they experienced. While since the 1980s, a social and state culture of commemoration has been established in the Western world, which has found its place in education as well as in the public domain. Beyond the former "Iron Curtain" this culture of commemoration is by no means self-evident, even unwelcome. This work deals with the special situation of Belarus, which today is still strongly post-Soviet oriented and is considered to be the country with the second highest partisan resistance against the German occupation. Due to the special historical situation, the resistance, which was supported by the Jewish population, is lost in the heroic narrative of the victorious Soviet army, which was shaped by the state. The victory of the Soviet army is paired with a narrative of sacrifice, which subsequently commemorates in general address almost exclusively onlySeventy-five years after the end of the Second World War, today's culture of commemoration faces major challenges. Fewer and fewer survivors are able to testify personally to what they experienced. While since the 1980s, a social and state culture of commemoration has been established in the Western world, which has found its place in education as well as in the public domain. Beyond the former "Iron Curtain" this culture of commemoration is by no means self-evident, even unwelcome. This work deals with the special situation of Belarus, which today is still strongly post-Soviet oriented and is considered to be the country with the second highest partisan resistance against the German occupation. Due to the special historical situation, the resistance, which was supported by the Jewish population, is lost in the heroic narrative of the victorious Soviet army, which was shaped by the state. The victory of the Soviet army is paired with a narrative of sacrifice, which subsequently commemorates in general address almost exclusively only deceased Soviet citizens, but does not explicitly name the Jewish fellow citizens. Thus, with few exceptions, both the memory of Jewish resistance and the persecution of the Jewish population are lost in the memorial culture of Belarus. Tragically, however, resistance was often the only way for Jews to survive at all. In addition, state-sponsored and promoted anti-Semitism within the former Soviet Union must be taken into account, which continued to discriminate against and persecute the Jewish population. In a historical outline from 1941 until the founding of the Republic of Belarus and its current state doctrine, the Jewish resistance is presented as an introduction, the subsequent official handling of the Holocaust and today's places of commemoration, both on the part of the state and private initiatives. Individual concrete examples illustrate the topics addressed. To this day, the commemoration of the Jewish victims, let alone their resistance, has a very low status in Belarus. It remains to be feared that with the last eyewitnesses this memory will disappear from the collective memory.…
|das schwierige Erinnern an die jüdischen Opfer der Shoa und des jüdischen Widerstands
|the difficult commemoration of the Jewish victims of the Shoa and the Jewish resistance
|Antisemitismus; Belarus; Chatyn; Erinnerungskultur; Familienlager; Hitler-Stalin-Pakt; Jüdisch; Leonid Levin; Malyj Trostenez; Masha Bruskina; Minsk; Nikolay Ilyuchik; Osteuropa; Partisanen; Tuvia Bielski; Widerstand
Belarus; Chatyn; Eastern Europe; Hitler-Stalin pact; Jewish; Leonid Levin; Malyj Trostenez; Masha Bruskina; Minsk; Nikolay Ilyuchik; Tuvia Bielski; anti-semitism; family camp; memory culture; partisans; resistance
