Seventy-five years after the end of the Second World War, today's culture of commemoration faces major challenges. Fewer and fewer survivors are able to testify personally to what they experienced. While since the 1980s, a social and state culture of commemoration has been established in the Western world, which has found its place in education as well as in the public domain. Beyond the former "Iron Curtain" this culture of commemoration is by no means self-evident, even unwelcome. This work deals with the special situation of Belarus, which today is still strongly post-Soviet oriented and is considered to be the country with the second highest partisan resistance against the German occupation. Due to the special historical situation, the resistance, which was supported by the Jewish population, is lost in the heroic narrative of the victorious Soviet army, which was shaped by the state. The victory of the Soviet army is paired with a narrative of sacrifice, which subsequently commemorates in general address almost exclusively only deceased Soviet citizens, but does not explicitly name the Jewish fellow citizens. Thus, with few exceptions, both the memory of Jewish resistance and the persecution of the Jewish population are lost in the memorial culture of Belarus. Tragically, however, resistance was often the only way for Jews to survive at all. In addition, state-sponsored and promoted anti-Semitism within the former Soviet Union must be taken into account, which continued to discriminate against and persecute the Jewish population. In a historical outline from 1941 until the founding of the Republic of Belarus and its current state doctrine, the Jewish resistance is presented as an introduction, the subsequent official handling of the Holocaust and today's places of commemoration, both on the part of the state and private initiatives. Individual concrete examples illustrate the topics addressed. To this day, the commemoration of the Jewish victims, let alone their resistance, has a very low status in Belarus. It remains to be feared that with the last eyewitnesses this memory will disappear from the collective memory.

