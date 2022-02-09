Schließen

Optimal Pricing for Carbon Dioxide Removal Under Inter-Regional Leakage

  • Carbon dioxide removal (CDR) moves atmospheric carbon to geological or land-based sinks. In a first-best setting, the optimal use of CDR is achieved by a removal subsidy that equals the optimal carbon tax and marginal damages. We derive second-best subsidies for CDR when no global carbon price exists but a national government implements a unilateral climate policy. We find that the optimal carbon tax differs from an optimal CDR subsidy because of carbon leakage, terms-of-trade and fossil resource rent dynamics. First, the optimal removal subsidy tends to be larger than the carbon tax because of lower supply-side leakage on fossil resource markets. Second, terms-of-trade effects exacerbate this wedge for net resource exporters, implying even larger removal subsidies. Third, the optimal removal subsidy may fall below the carbon tax for resource-poor countries when marginal environmental damages are small.

Metadaten
Author details:Max FranksORCiDGND, Matthias KalkuhlORCiDGND, Kai LessmannORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-538080
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-53808
ISSN:2628-653X
Title of parent work (English):CEPA Discussion Papers
Publication series (Volume number):CEPA Discussion Papers (43)
Publication type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/09
Completion year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2022/02/09
Tag:carbon pricing; removal subsidies; terms-of-trade effects; trade; unilateral climate policy
Issue:43
Number of pages:12
Organizational units:Extern / Extern
Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Center for Economic Policy Analysis (CEPA)
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
JEL classification:F International Economics / F1 Trade / F18 Trade and Environment
H Public Economics / H2 Taxation, Subsidies, and Revenue / H23 Externalities; Redistributive Effects; Environmental Taxes and Subsidies
Q Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Q5 Environmental Economics
Q Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Q3 Nonrenewable Resources and Conservation / Q37 Issues in International Trade
Peer review:Nicht referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
