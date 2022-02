Elasticity of fiber meshes derived from multiblock copolymers influences cell behaviors

Objective: The behaviors of endothelial cells or mesenchymal stem cells are remarkably influenced by the mechanical properties of their surrounding microenvironments. Here, electrospun fiber meshes containing various mechanical characteristics were developed from polyetheresterurethane (PEEU) copolymers. The goal of this study was to explore how fiber mesh stiffness affected endothelial cell shape, growth, migration, and angiogenic potential of endothelial cells. Furthermore, the effects of the E-modulus of fiber meshes on human adipose-derived stem cells (hADSCs) osteogenic potential was investigated. Methods: Polyesteretherurethane (PEEU) polymers with various poly(p-dioxanone) (PPDO) to poly (ε-caprolactone) (PCL) weight percentages (40 wt.%, 50 wt.%, 60 wt.%, and 70 wt.%) were synthesized, termed PEEU40, PEEU50, PEEU60, and PEEU70, accordingly. The electrospinning method was used for the preparation of PEEU fiber meshes. The effects of PEEU fiber meshes with varying elasticities on the human umbilical vein endothelial cells

Objective: The behaviors of endothelial cells or mesenchymal stem cells are remarkably influenced by the mechanical properties of their surrounding microenvironments. Here, electrospun fiber meshes containing various mechanical characteristics were developed from polyetheresterurethane (PEEU) copolymers. The goal of this study was to explore how fiber mesh stiffness affected endothelial cell shape, growth, migration, and angiogenic potential of endothelial cells. Furthermore, the effects of the E-modulus of fiber meshes on human adipose-derived stem cells (hADSCs) osteogenic potential was investigated. Methods: Polyesteretherurethane (PEEU) polymers with various poly(p-dioxanone) (PPDO) to poly (ε-caprolactone) (PCL) weight percentages (40 wt.%, 50 wt.%, 60 wt.%, and 70 wt.%) were synthesized, termed PEEU40, PEEU50, PEEU60, and PEEU70, accordingly. The electrospinning method was used for the preparation of PEEU fiber meshes. The effects of PEEU fiber meshes with varying elasticities on the human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs) shape, growth, migration and angiogenic potential were characterized. To determine how the E-modulus of fiber meshes affects the osteogenic potential of hADSCs, the cellular and nuclear morphologies and osteogenic differentiation abilities were evaluated. Results: With the increasing stiffness of PEEU fiber meshes, the aspect ratios of HUVECs cultivated on PEEU materials increased. HUVECs cultivated on high stiffness fiber meshes (4.5 ± 0.8 MPa) displayed a considerably greater proliferation rate and migratory velocity, in addition demonstrating increased tube formation capability, compared with those of the cells cultivated on lower stiffness fiber meshes (2.6 ± 0.8 MPa). Furthermore, in comparison to those cultivated on lower stiffness fiber meshes, hADSCs adhered to the highest stiffness fiber meshes PEEU70 had an elongated shape. The hADSCs grown on the softer PEEU40 fiber meshes showed a reduced nuclear aspect ratio (width to height) than those cultivated on the stiffer fiber meshes. Culturing hADSCs on stiffer fibers improved their osteogenic differentiation potential. Compared with cells cultured on PEEU40, osteocalcin expression and alkaline phosphatase (ALP) activity increased by 73 ± 10% and 43 ± 16%, respectively, in cells cultured on PEEU70. Conclusion: The mechanical characteristics of the substrate are crucial in the modulation of cell behaviors. These findings indicate that adjusting the elasticity of fiber meshes might be a useful method for controlling the blood vessels development and regeneration. Furthermore, the mechanical characteristics of PEEU fiber meshes might be modified to control the osteogenic potential of hADSCs.

