Paleolagos cuaternarios como marcadores neotectónicos, Valle de Cafayate, Cordillera Criental (no de Argentina)
Quaternary paleolakes as indicators of neotectonic activity, Cafayate valley, Eastern Cordillera (NW Argentina)
Quartäre Paläoseen als Indikatoren für tektonische Aktivität, Cafayate-Tal, Ostkordillere (NW Argentinien)
- El flanco oriental de los Andes Centrales en el noroeste argentino es una zona caracterizada por serranías limitadas por fallas inversas que conforman un orógeno de piel gruesa activo con un patrón espacio-temporal no sistemático de deformación contraccional. Este patrón queda representado tanto por la dispersión de la actividad sísmica cortical como de la localización de las estructuras cuaternarias a través de la Cordillera Oriental y el Sistema de Santa Bárbara, configurando un frente orogénico difuso de más de 200 km de extensión. El estudio de la actividad neotectónica en esta región ha tomado más relevancia en los últimos años, mediante la aplicación de herramientas variadas, incluyendo técnicas de geomorfología tectónica, herramientas de teledetección, geodesia y estudios de campo convencionales. Los depósitos lacustres han demostrado ser, en numerosos ejemplos, excelentes marcadores de la actividad tectónica, dadas la horizontalidad original de sus capas y la susceptibilidad a los cambios del entorno. Es por ello que en esteEl flanco oriental de los Andes Centrales en el noroeste argentino es una zona caracterizada por serranías limitadas por fallas inversas que conforman un orógeno de piel gruesa activo con un patrón espacio-temporal no sistemático de deformación contraccional. Este patrón queda representado tanto por la dispersión de la actividad sísmica cortical como de la localización de las estructuras cuaternarias a través de la Cordillera Oriental y el Sistema de Santa Bárbara, configurando un frente orogénico difuso de más de 200 km de extensión. El estudio de la actividad neotectónica en esta región ha tomado más relevancia en los últimos años, mediante la aplicación de herramientas variadas, incluyendo técnicas de geomorfología tectónica, herramientas de teledetección, geodesia y estudios de campo convencionales. Los depósitos lacustres han demostrado ser, en numerosos ejemplos, excelentes marcadores de la actividad tectónica, dadas la horizontalidad original de sus capas y la susceptibilidad a los cambios del entorno. Es por ello que en este trabajo se analizaron los depósitos lacustres que afloran en el sector central de los valles Calchaquíes (región de Cafayate), para comprender cómo se acomoda la deformación cuaternaria en una de las cuencas intermontanas de la cuña orogénica activa. El rumbo de las estructuras cuaternarias en el área de estudio es subparalelo al de las fallas que exhuman los cordones serranos circundantes. A partir del estudio estratigráfico, morfotectónico y estructural de los depósitos lacustres, se identificó un mínimo de cinco episodios de deformación afectando a la columna estratigráfica cuaternaria. Integrando perfiles estructurales balanceados con edades obtenidas en este trabajo y recopiladas de la bibliografía, se calcularon para el Pleistoceno mediotardío, tasas mínimas y máximas de acortamiento que varían entre 0,19-2,80 y 0,21-4,47 mm/a, respectivamente. Para comparar estos resultados con mediciones de la tectónica activa a escala regional se recopilaron datos de estaciones geodésicas del noroeste argentino, con los cuales se elaboró un perfil de velocidades horizontales. El perfil obtenido muestra un decrecimiento gradual de los vectores hacia el este, indicando actividad interna del orógeno en congruencia con los registros de actividad sísmica y compilación regional de las estructuras cuaternarias. Además de la caracterización neotectónica de este sector de la Cordillera Oriental, el análisis estratigráfico de los depósitos lacustres ha permitido refinar la evolución geológica del sector central de los valles Calchaquíes durante el Cuaternario. De esta manera se han identificado al menos siete episodios de inundación lacustre relacionados con la desconexión del sistema fluvial con su nivel de base, dando lugar a sucesivos eventos de agradación y erosión. Las cotas máximas alcanzadas por los paleolagos, en conjunto con un modelo hidrológico previamente publicado para esta región, permitieron asimismo efectuar una comparación con el registro paleoclimático regional. Los resultados de esta tesis representan un aporte significativo al conocimiento de la evolución tectónica y estratigráfica del sector central de los valles Calchaquíes durante el Cuaternario. Por otra parte, su integración a escala regional contribuye a comprender mejor la dinámica de la deformación en la cuña orogénica de piel gruesa del noroeste argentino.…
- The eastern flank of the southern Central Andes in north-western Argentina (NWA) is characterized by fault‐bounded mountain ranges arranged in a thick-skinned active contractional orogen with a non-systematic spatiotemporal pattern of tectonic activity. This pattern is represented by instrumentally recorded crustal seismic activity as well as the distribution of Quaternary deformation phenomena along the Eastern Cordillera and the Santa Bárbara System morphotectonic provinces, creating a wide (> 200km) deformation zone that lacks a clear deformation front. The study of the neotectonic activity in this region has become more detailed over the past years and has involved morphotectonic analysis, remote sensing, geodesy, and field-based structural studies. Lacustrine deposits in the intermontane basins of the Eastern Cordillera that are exposed in areas associated with Quaternary faulting - due to their original horizontality of the fine-grained layers, are excellent strain markers to assess neotectonic activity. I analyzed lacustrineThe eastern flank of the southern Central Andes in north-western Argentina (NWA) is characterized by fault‐bounded mountain ranges arranged in a thick-skinned active contractional orogen with a non-systematic spatiotemporal pattern of tectonic activity. This pattern is represented by instrumentally recorded crustal seismic activity as well as the distribution of Quaternary deformation phenomena along the Eastern Cordillera and the Santa Bárbara System morphotectonic provinces, creating a wide (> 200km) deformation zone that lacks a clear deformation front. The study of the neotectonic activity in this region has become more detailed over the past years and has involved morphotectonic analysis, remote sensing, geodesy, and field-based structural studies. Lacustrine deposits in the intermontane basins of the Eastern Cordillera that are exposed in areas associated with Quaternary faulting - due to their original horizontality of the fine-grained layers, are excellent strain markers to assess neotectonic activity. I analyzed lacustrine deposits that outcrop in the central area of the Calchaquí valleys (Cafayate sector) to understand how deformation is accommodated in one of the largest intermontane basins of the tectonically active orogen. The strike of the Quaternary structures in the studied area is parallel to subparallel to the valley-bounding faults. With the stratigraphic, morphotectonic and structural study of the lacustrine deposits, I identified a minimum of five deformation episodes that affected the Quaternary stratigraphic section. Based on this I present Late Pleistocene minimum and maximum shortening rates for the central Calchaquí intermontane valley that range between 0,19-4,47 mm/yr, respectively. The rates presented are based on balanced geological cross sections and geochronological ages obtained in this study as well as compilations from previously published studies. In order to compare the local shortening results at regional and different temporal scales, I additionally compiled Global Positioning System data from northwest Argentina to generate a surface-velocitiy profile. The results reveal a gradual decrease in horizontal surface velocities from the Eastern Cordillera toward the foreland, indicating tectonic activity in the interior of the orogen, which is recorded by seismic activity and the wide distribution of Quaternary faults and folds. In addition to the neotectonic investigation carried out in the study area, the stratigraphic analysis of the lacustrine deposits allowed to have a better understanding of the Quaternary basin evolution of the central area of the Calchaquí valleys. At least seven distinct lacustrine deposits could be identified that correspond to an impoundment of the fluvial system and ensuing base-level changes, resulting in successive aggradation and subsequent erosion events. Together with a hydrological model previously published for the study area, the maximum elevations that the paleolakes reached were furthermore reviewed and compared with regional paleoclimate data to allow local climatic inferences. The results of this thesis are a significant contribution to our understanding of the Quaternary tectonic and the stratigraphic evolution of the central sector of the Calchaquí valleys. Furthermore, the integration of local structural and geochronological data with regional structural and geodetic observations contributes to our knowledge of the deformation dynamics of the thick-skinned orogenic wedge of northwest Argentina.…
- Die Ostflanke der tektonisch aktiven südlichen Zentralanden von Nordwestargentinien (NWA) ist durch störungsgebundene Bergketten, intermontane Becken und einen unsystematischen räumlich-zeitlichen Deformationsstil mit steil einfallenden Aufschiebungen in den Sockelgesteinen charakterisiert. Dieser Deformationsstil spiegelt sich durch durch seismische Aktivität sowie durch die Verteilung quartärer Deformationsstrukturen entlang der Cordillera Oriental und im fragmentierten Vorland der morphotektonischen Proviz des sog. Santa Bárbara Systems wider; hier existiert eine über 200km breite Deformationsfront. Die Erforschung neotektonischer Aktivität in der Region wurde in den letzten Jahren durch verschiedene methodische Ansätze durchgefüht; hierzu gehören die Morphotektonik, Fernerkundung, Geodäsie und strukturgeologische Feldstudien. Lakustrine Sedimente in den intermontanen Becken der Ostkordillere, die vor allem in Bereichen aufgeschlossen sind, die mit quartären Verwerfungen assoziiert sind, stellen aufgrund ihrer ursprünglichenDie Ostflanke der tektonisch aktiven südlichen Zentralanden von Nordwestargentinien (NWA) ist durch störungsgebundene Bergketten, intermontane Becken und einen unsystematischen räumlich-zeitlichen Deformationsstil mit steil einfallenden Aufschiebungen in den Sockelgesteinen charakterisiert. Dieser Deformationsstil spiegelt sich durch durch seismische Aktivität sowie durch die Verteilung quartärer Deformationsstrukturen entlang der Cordillera Oriental und im fragmentierten Vorland der morphotektonischen Proviz des sog. Santa Bárbara Systems wider; hier existiert eine über 200km breite Deformationsfront. Die Erforschung neotektonischer Aktivität in der Region wurde in den letzten Jahren durch verschiedene methodische Ansätze durchgefüht; hierzu gehören die Morphotektonik, Fernerkundung, Geodäsie und strukturgeologische Feldstudien. Lakustrine Sedimente in den intermontanen Becken der Ostkordillere, die vor allem in Bereichen aufgeschlossen sind, die mit quartären Verwerfungen assoziiert sind, stellen aufgrund ihrer ursprünglichen Horizontalität der feinkörnigen Schichten ausgezeichnete Deformationsmarkerhorizonte dar, die sich zur Beurteilung der neotektonischen Aktivität ausgezeichnet eignen. In dieser Studie analysiere ich lakustrine Ablagerungen, die im zentralen Bereich des Calchaquí-Tals in der Nähe der Stadt Cafayate aufgeschlossen sind, um zu verstehen, wie die tektonische Einengung in einem der größten intermontanen Becken des tektonisch aktiven Orogens aufgenommen wird. Das Streichen der quartären Strukturen im Arbeitsgebiet ist parallel bis subparallel zu den Randstörungen des Tals. Durch stratigrafische, morphotektonische und strukturelle Erforschung mit Hilfe der lakustrinen Ablagerungen konnte ich mindestens fünf Deformationsepisoden identifizieren, die die quartärea Ablagerungen beeinflussen. Hier stelle ich spätpleistozäne minimale und maximale Einengungssraten mit Werten zwischen 0,19-2,8 und 0,21-4,47 mm/Jahr vor. Die Einengungssraten wurden anhand bilanzierter geologischer Profile und geochronologischer Datierungen bestimmt und beruhen auf eigenen sowie aus der Literatur zusammgestellten Geochronologiedaten. Um lokale Einengungsraten im regionalen Maßstab auf unterschiedlichen Zeitskalen vergleichen zu können, habe ich auch Daten des Global Positioning System aus Nordwestargentinien zusammengestellt, die ein Profil der gemessenen Oberflächengeschwindigkeit darstellen. Die Ergebnisse zeigen eine graduelle Abnahme horizontaler Oberflächengeschwindigkeiten von der Cordillera Oriental in Richtung des Vorlandes und deuten auf tektonische Aktivität im inneren des Orogens – eine Beobachtung, die mit registrierte registrierter seismischer Aktivität und der Verteilung quartärer Deformationsstrukturen einhergeht. Zusätzlich zu den neotektonischen Untersuchungen im Studiengebiet haben die stratigrafischen Studien der lakustrinen Ablagerungen zu einem besseren Verständnis der quartären Beckenevolution der Zentralregion des Calchaquí Tales beigetragen. Dadurch wurden mindestens sieben voneinander unterschiedliche lakustrine Ablagerungsereignisse mit einhergehenden Abdämmungen und Änderungen des Vorfluterniveaus identifiziert, was sowohl sukzessive Aggradation als auch subsequente Erosion zur Folge hatte. Der maximale Wasserstand, den die Paläoseen erreichten, wurde im Kontext eines veröffentlichten hydrologischen Modells sowie mit paläoklimatischen regionalen Proxies verglichen, um Schlussfolgerungen zur Entwicklung des lokalen Klimas machen zu können. Die Ergebnisse der vorgelegten Arbeit leisten einen erheblichen Beitrag zur tektonischen und sedimentologischen Evolution der Zentralregion der Valles Calchaquiés. Des Weiteren hilft die Integrierung lokaler in regionaler Daten die Deformationsdynamiken des orogonen Keils in den Sockelgesteinen von Nordwestargentinien zu verstehen.…
|Sara Figueroa VillegasORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-531742
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-53174
|Manfred Strecker, Fernando Hongn
|Doctoral Thesis
|Spanish
|2022/01/06
|2021
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2021/11/22
|2022/01/06
|Einengungsraten; Intramontanes Becken; Quartäre Deformation
Intramontane basin; Quaternary deformation; Shortening rates
Cuenca intramontana; Deformación cuaternaria; Tasas de acortamiento
|192
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
|CC BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitung, 4.0 International