Etablierung einer Antigen-spezifischen Aktivierung von B-Lymphozyten in vitro

Monoclonal antibodies are essential tools in modern analytics as well as medical therapy and diagnostics. The production of such is a time consuming and labor intensive process. Common methods rely on the immunization of laboratory animals which comprises up to several months. Subsequently antibody producing B lymphocytes or their antibody coding genes are isolated and screened for suitable binders. The transfer of the humoral immune reaction into an in vitro setting allows to shorten this process and circumvents the necessity of in vivo immunization. The imitation of the complex interaction between all involved immune cells however is difficult to mimic in vitro. Consequently, the main focus of this thesis was the establishment of a simplified in vitro immunization focusing only on the protagonists of antibody production: B lymphocytes. Furthermore a permanent cell line should be generated for the implementation in antibody production and to replace the use of primary cells. In the first part of this work a protocol for the in

Monoclonal antibodies are essential tools in modern analytics as well as medical therapy and diagnostics. The production of such is a time consuming and labor intensive process. Common methods rely on the immunization of laboratory animals which comprises up to several months. Subsequently antibody producing B lymphocytes or their antibody coding genes are isolated and screened for suitable binders. The transfer of the humoral immune reaction into an in vitro setting allows to shorten this process and circumvents the necessity of in vivo immunization. The imitation of the complex interaction between all involved immune cells however is difficult to mimic in vitro. Consequently, the main focus of this thesis was the establishment of a simplified in vitro immunization focusing only on the protagonists of antibody production: B lymphocytes. Furthermore a permanent cell line should be generated for the implementation in antibody production and to replace the use of primary cells. In the first part of this work a protocol for the in vitro immunization of murine B lymphocytes was established. In preliminary experiments the optimal conditions for the antigen specific activation of spleen B lymphocytes isolated from non-immunized mice were determined. Therefore the influence of various stimuli on the production of unspecific and specific antibodies was investigated. A combination of the model antigen VP1 (Hamster Polyomavirus capsid protein 1), an anti-CD40 antibody, interleukin 4 (IL 4) and lipopolysaccharide (LPS) or IL 7 evidently induced an antigen specific antibody response in vitro. To proof successful B lymphocyte activation following the in vitro stimulation rapid cell proliferation and the expression of characteristic activation markers on cell surfaces were shown. Over the course of ten days of in vitro immunization the production of antigen specific IgG antibodies in the supernatant of stimulated B lymphocytes was monitored peaking on day ten. Next a permanent cell line was to be established for replacing primary B lymphocytes in the previously established in vitro immunization. For this purpose several retroviral vectors were generated to manipulate the proliferative behavior of B lymphocytes or their progenitor cells by transferring different oncogenes into those cells. Retroviruses with doxycycline inducible expression cassettes carrying the oncogenes cmyc, Bcl2, BclxL and the fusion gene NUP98HOXB4 were generated. A model cell line was successfully transduced with the generated retroviruses. The functionality of these viruses was shown in several assays. In the model cell line the transferred genes were shown to be part of their genome or the overexpression of the corresponding proteins was shown in Western Blots or fluorescent microscopy. Finally, B lymphocytes or respectively immature progenitor cells of such were transduced with the generated retroviruses and co-cultured with bone marrow-like stroma cells. Cells could be cultured for several weeks past their natural lifespan. However, none of the approaches led to the generation of a permanent cell line or the establishment of a long term culture system. In the final part of this thesis the effectivity and transferability of the previously established protocol for the in vitro immunization of murine B lymphocytes was shown by applying various antigens. Specific IgG responses were induced in vitro against VP1, Legionella pneumophila and the protein Mip, a peptide of which had been included in a VP1 carrier protein used for immunization. The stimulated B lymphocytes were fused with myeloma cells to produce permanent antibody secreting cell lines. Thereby several hybridoma cell lines were generated producing specific IgG antibodies against VP1 or Mip. The generated antibodies were purified and shown to specifically bind their antigen in ELISA and Western Blot. This protocol for in vitro immunization presented here poses an effective alternative to conventional methods for the production of specific antibodies. It replaces the immunization of laboratory animals and greatly reduces the time needed. As shown here, in combination with the hybridoma technology these in vitro immunized cells can be used for the generation of hybridoma cell lines and subsequently for the production of monoclonal antibodies. To replace the use of laboratory animals used in this method by a permanent cell line the genetic manipulation of B lymphocytes and immature hematopoietic cells needs to be optimized. The results provide a foundation for a universal, species-independent method for antibody production and for the establishment of an ideal, animal-free in vitro immunization.

…