Elucidating the molecular basis of enhanced growth in the Arabidopsis thaliana accession Bur-0

The life cycle of flowering plants is a dynamic process that involves successful passing through several developmental phases and tremendous progress has been made to reveal cellular and molecular regulatory mechanisms underlying these phases, morphogenesis, and growth. Although several key regulators of plant growth or developmental phase transitions have been identified in Arabidopsis, little is known about factors that become active during embryogenesis, seed development and also during further postembryonic growth. Much less is known about accession-specific factors that determine plant architecture and organ size. Bur-0 has been reported as a natural Arabidopsis thaliana accession with exceptionally big seeds and a large rosette; its phenotype makes it an interesting candidate to study growth and developmental aspects in plants, however, the molecular basis underlying this big phenotype remains to be elucidated. Thus, the general aim of this PhD project was to investigate and unravel the molecular mechanisms underlying the big phenotype in Bur-0. Several natural Arabidopsis accessions and late flowering mutant lines were analysed in this study, including Bur-0. Phenotypes were characterized by determining rosette size, seed size, flowering time, SAM size and growth in different photoperiods, during embryonic and postembryonic development. Our results demonstrate that Bur-0 stands out as an interesting accession with simultaneously larger rosettes, larger SAM, later flowering phenotype and larger seeds, but also larger embryos. Interestingly, inter-accession crosses (F1) resulted in bigger seeds than the parental self-crossed accessions, particularly when Bur-0 was used as the female parental genotype, suggesting parental effects on seed size that might be maternally controlled. Furthermore, developmental stage-based comparisons revealed that the large embryo size of Bur-0 is achieved during late embryogenesis and the large rosette size is achieved during late postembryonic growth. Interestingly, developmental phase progression analyses revealed that from germination onwards, the length of developmental phases during postembryonic growth is delayed in Bur-0, suggesting that in general, the mechanisms that regulate developmental phase progression are shared across developmental phases. On the other hand, a detailed physiological characterization in different tissues at different developmental stages revealed accession-specific physiological and metabolic traits that underlie accession-specific phenotypes and in particular, more carbon resources during embryonic and postembryonic development were found in Bur-0, suggesting an important role of carbohydrates in determination of the bigger Bur-0 phenotype. Additionally, differences in the cellular organization, nuclei DNA content, as well as ploidy level were analyzed in different tissues/cell types and we found that the large organ size in Bur-0 can be mainly attributed to its larger cells and also to higher cell proliferation in the SAM, but not to a different ploidy level. Furthermore, RNA-seq analysis of embryos at torpedo and mature stage, as well as SAMs at vegetative and floral transition stage from Bur-0 and Col-0 was conducted to identify accession-specific genetic determinants of plant phenotypes, shared across tissues and developmental stages during embryonic and postembryonic growth. Potential candidate genes were identified and further validation of transcriptome data by expression analyses of candidate genes as well as known key regulators of organ size and growth during embryonic and postembryonic development confirmed that the high confidence transcriptome datasets generated in this study are reliable for elucidation of molecular mechanisms regulating plant growth and accession-specific phenotypes in Arabidopsis. Taken together, this PhD project contributes to the plant development research field providing a detailed analysis of mechanisms underlying plant growth and development at different levels of biological organization, focusing on Arabidopsis accessions with remarkable phenotypical differences. For this, the natural accession Bur-0 was an ideal outlier candidate and different mechanisms at organ and tissue level, cell level, metabolism, transcript and gene expression level were identified, providing a better understanding of different factors involved in plant growth regulation and mechanisms underlying different growth patterns in nature.

