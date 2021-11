Zwischen Simulation und Beweis - eine mathematische Analyse des Bienaymé-Galton-Watson-Prozesses und sein Einsatz innerhalb des Mathematikunterrichts

The Bienaymé-Galton-Watson processes can be used to study special and developing populations. These populations include individuals that reproduce identically, randomly, separately, independently of each other, and which exist only for one generation. The n-th generation is the random sum of the individuals of the (n-1)-th generation. The relevance of these processes is based on their history and their significance in mathematical and extra-mathematical contexts. The history of the Bienaymé-Galton-Watson processes is illustrated by the development of the concept to the present day. Various scientists from different disciplines who have contributed to the topic in their respective fields are listed. This illustrates moreover the significance in extra-mathematical contexts. Furthermore, the inner- mathematical magnitude is obtained by means of the superordinate concept of branching processes, which can be traced back to the Bienaymé-Galton-Watson processes. These branching processes are one of the most significant models for describing

The Bienaymé-Galton-Watson processes can be used to study special and developing populations. These populations include individuals that reproduce identically, randomly, separately, independently of each other, and which exist only for one generation. The n-th generation is the random sum of the individuals of the (n-1)-th generation. The relevance of these processes is based on their history and their significance in mathematical and extra-mathematical contexts. The history of the Bienaymé-Galton-Watson processes is illustrated by the development of the concept to the present day. Various scientists from different disciplines who have contributed to the topic in their respective fields are listed. This illustrates moreover the significance in extra-mathematical contexts. Furthermore, the inner- mathematical magnitude is obtained by means of the superordinate concept of branching processes, which can be traced back to the Bienaymé-Galton-Watson processes. These branching processes are one of the most significant models for describing population growth. In addition, the current importance arises from the applicability of branching processes and the Bienaymé-Galton-Watson processes within epidemiology. The Ebola and Corona pandemics are mentioned as fields of application. The processes serve as a basis for political decision-making and enable statements made on the impact of pandemic measures. In addition to the processes, the conditional expectation value for discrete random variables, the probability generating function and the random sum are also introduced. These concepts simplify the description of the processes and thus form the basis of the considerations. Also, the required and further properties of the basic topics and processes are listed and demonstrated. The chapter reaches its climax with the proof of the criticality theorem, whereby a statement can be made about the extinction of the process in different cases and thus about the extinction probability. These cases are distinguished based on the expected number of offspring from the individuals. It turns out that a process with an expected number of less than one certainly becomes extinct. On the contrary, a process with a number greater than one does not necessarily has to die out. Individual examples are then given, such as the linear fractional case, the population of fibroblasts (connective tissue cells) of mice and the question of origin. These are investigated using the results obtained and some selected random dynamics are simulated in the following chapter. The simulations are carried out by a Python self-written program and are realized using the inversion method. These simulations exemplify the developments in the different criticality cases of the processes. Besides, the frequencies of the individual population sizes are displayed in the form of histograms. The difference between the individual cases can be confirmed and the analysis of the fibroblasts reveals the applicability of the Bienaymé-Galton-Watson processes to more complex problems. Histograms confirm that the individual population sizes occur only finitely often. This statement was raised by Galton and is used in the extinction-explosion dichotomy. The presented findings about the topic and the consideration of the concept are concluded with an analysis of didactic-background. This involves the fundamental ideas, the fundamental ideas of stochastics and the guiding idea of data and chance. Depending on the chosen perspective, the use of the Bienaymé-Galton-Watson processes within the school is plausible and may be beneficial for the students. For the treatment, the Rahmenlehrplan for Berlin and Brandenburg is analysed and compared with the core curriculum of Nord Rhine-Westphalia as an example. The design of the curriculum of Berlin and Brandenburg does not allow the conclusion of applying the Bienaymé-Galton-Watson processes. It can be seen that the underlying guiding idea is not fully compatible with some fundamental ideas of stochastics. Thus, a modification to the curriculum more oriented towards these fundamental ideas would allow the application of the processes. This statement is supported by the observation and transfer of a North Rhine-Westphalian teaching design for stochastic processes to the Bienaymé-Galton-Watson processes by means of chain letters. In addition, a concept map and a Vernetzungspentagraph by von der Bank are designed to highlight this aspect.

