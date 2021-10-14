Alterations in sensorimotor function after ACL reconstruction during active joint position sense testing. A systematic review

Background The anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) rupture can lead to impaired knee function. Reconstruction decreases the mechanical instability but might not have an impact on sensorimotor alterations. Objective Evaluation of the sensorimotor function measured with the active joint position sense (JPS) test in anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstructed patients compared to the contralateral side and a healthy control group. Methods The databases MEDLINE, CINAHL, EMBASE, PEDro, Cochrane Library and SPORTDiscus were systematically searched from origin until April 2020. Studies published in English, German, French, Spanish or Italian language were included. Evaluation of the sensorimotor performance was restricted to the active joint position sense test in ACL reconstructed participants or healthy controls. The Preferred Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses guidelines were followed. Study quality was evaluated using the Quality Assessment Tool for Observational Cohort and Cross-Sectional Studies. Data was

Background The anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) rupture can lead to impaired knee function. Reconstruction decreases the mechanical instability but might not have an impact on sensorimotor alterations. Objective Evaluation of the sensorimotor function measured with the active joint position sense (JPS) test in anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstructed patients compared to the contralateral side and a healthy control group. Methods The databases MEDLINE, CINAHL, EMBASE, PEDro, Cochrane Library and SPORTDiscus were systematically searched from origin until April 2020. Studies published in English, German, French, Spanish or Italian language were included. Evaluation of the sensorimotor performance was restricted to the active joint position sense test in ACL reconstructed participants or healthy controls. The Preferred Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses guidelines were followed. Study quality was evaluated using the Quality Assessment Tool for Observational Cohort and Cross-Sectional Studies. Data was descriptively synthesized. Results Ten studies were included after application of the selective criteria. Higher angular deviation, reaching significant difference (p < 0.001) in one study, was shown up to three months after surgery in the affected limb. Six months post-operative significantly less error (p < 0.01) was found in the reconstructed leg compared to the contralateral side and healthy controls. One or more years after ACL reconstruction significant differences were inconsistent along the studies. Conclusions Altered sensorimotor function was present after ACL reconstruction. Due to inconsistencies and small magnitudes, clinical relevance might be questionable. JPS testing can be performed in acute injured persons and prospective studies could enhance knowledge of sensorimotor function throughout the rehabilitative processes.

