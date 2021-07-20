The study researches the historical development of the praetorian prefect in the third century and valuates this function in consideration of the emperor’s ruling system. Due to the military and political crisis of the third century and the adapted ruling strategies the praetorian prefects obtained extensive responsibilities. But the disparate sources and researches have described the powerful position of the praetorian prefecture and the growth of responsibilities in this important phase very different. Focused on the sources of the late antiquity most researches although supposed a substantial reform and a loss of power for the praetorian prefecture under Constantine. But the determination of the temporary and functional loss of power for the praetorian prefecture is uncertain. Many studies argued this functional downgrade with the Constantinian demilitarization and regionalization of the praetorian prefecture. So far there was a requirement for an actual overall view, that evaluates and categorizes the praetorian prefecture in the

The study researches the historical development of the praetorian prefect in the third century and valuates this function in consideration of the emperor’s ruling system. Due to the military and political crisis of the third century and the adapted ruling strategies the praetorian prefects obtained extensive responsibilities. But the disparate sources and researches have described the powerful position of the praetorian prefecture and the growth of responsibilities in this important phase very different. Focused on the sources of the late antiquity most researches although supposed a substantial reform and a loss of power for the praetorian prefecture under Constantine. But the determination of the temporary and functional loss of power for the praetorian prefecture is uncertain. Many studies argued this functional downgrade with the Constantinian demilitarization and regionalization of the praetorian prefecture. So far there was a requirement for an actual overall view, that evaluates and categorizes the praetorian prefecture in the ruling system of the third century that allowed a functional differentiation to the classical praetorian prefecture and the regional prefecture of the fourth century. For that functional differentiation the functional attributes and historical correlations of the praetorian prefecture in the third century were generalized and formed in this study to the ideal type of an „Emperor’s Magistrate“. As a result of that approach the praetorian prefecture is shown as a communicative gateway between the emperor and the leading offices of the central and provincial administration. Here the praetorian prefecture obtained a leading staff function and constitutes in correlation with its highest inappeasable court the second functional level after the emperor. Without a territorial bond the praetorian prefecture administrates that function until the end of the Tetrarchy respectively to the early reign of Constantine.

