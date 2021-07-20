Die Prätorianerpräfektur im dritten Jahrhundert
The praetorian prefecture in the third century
Die Arbeit untersucht die historische Entwicklung der Prätorianerpräfektur im 3. Jh. und bewertet die Funktion im Rahmen der kaiserlichen Herrschaftsordnung. Aufgrund der militärischen und politischen Krisen des 3. Jh. und der daran angepassten Herrschaftsstrategien erhielten die Prätorianerpräfekten umfassende Aufgaben. Die disparate Quellen- und Forschungslage beschreibt den Machtzuwachs und die Funktionsaufwertung der Prätorianerpräfekten in dieser wichtigen Phase aber sehr unterschiedlich. Ausgehend von den spätantiken Berichten geht die mehrheitliche Forschung zudem von einem Machtverlust der Prätorianerpräfekten unter Konstantin aus, dem eine Reformierung der Prätorianerpräfektur zugesprochen wird. Dieser Machtverlust lässt sich zeitlich und funktional jedoch nicht sicher bestimmen. In der Forschung wird dieser funktionale Abstieg oft mit der konstantinischen Demilitarisierung und Regionalisierung der Prätorianerpräfektur begründet. Bisher fehlte eine aktuelle Gesamtdarstellung, die die Prätorianerpräfektur in der Herrschaftsordnung des 3. Jh. bewertet und kategorisiert, um eine funktionale Abgrenzung zur klassischen Prätorianerpräfektur und zur Regionalpräfektur im 4. Jh. vorzunehmen. Für diese funktionale Abgrenzung wurden in dieser Arbeit die Funktionsmerkmale und historischen Zusammenhänge der Prätorianerpräfektur im 3. Jh. abstrahiert und hieraus der Idealtypus einer „Kaiserlichen Magistratur" gebildet. Die Ergebnisse dieser Abstrahierung zeigen die Prätorianerpräfektur im 3. Jh. als eine kommunikative Schnittstelle zwischen dem Kaiser und den leitenden Stellen der Zentral- und Provinzadministration. Die Prätorianerpräfektur übernahm hierbei eine leitende Stabsfunktion, die im Zusammenhang mit der höchsten inappellablen Gerichtsbarkeit die zweite Funktionsträgerebene nach dem Kaiser bildete. Diese Funktion übten die Prätorianerpräfekten ohne territoriale Bindung bis zum Ende der Tetrarchie bzw. bis zur frühen Herrschaft Konstantins aus.
The study researches the historical development of the praetorian prefect in the third century and valuates this function in consideration of the emperor's ruling system. Due to the military and political crisis of the third century and the adapted ruling strategies the praetorian prefects obtained extensive responsibilities. But the disparate sources and researches have described the powerful position of the praetorian prefecture and the growth of responsibilities in this important phase very different. Focused on the sources of the late antiquity most researches although supposed a substantial reform and a loss of power for the praetorian prefecture under Constantine. But the determination of the temporary and functional loss of power for the praetorian prefecture is uncertain. Many studies argued this functional downgrade with the Constantinian demilitarization and regionalization of the praetorian prefecture. So far there was a requirement for an actual overall view, that evaluates and categorizes the praetorian prefecture in the ruling system of the third century that allowed a functional differentiation to the classical praetorian prefecture and the regional prefecture of the fourth century. For that functional differentiation the functional attributes and historical correlations of the praetorian prefecture in the third century were generalized and formed in this study to the ideal type of an „Emperor's Magistrate". As a result of that approach the praetorian prefecture is shown as a communicative gateway between the emperor and the leading offices of the central and provincial administration. Here the praetorian prefecture obtained a leading staff function and constitutes in correlation with its highest inappeasable court the second functional level after the emperor. Without a territorial bond the praetorian prefecture administrates that function until the end of the Tetrarchy respectively to the early reign of Constantine.
