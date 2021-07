In this thesis, we tackle two social disruptions: recent refugee waves in Germany and the COVID-19 pandemic. We focus on the use of information and communication technology (ICT) as a key means of alleviating these disruptions and promoting social inclusion. As social disruptions typically lead to frustration and fragmentation, it is essential to ensure the social inclusion of individuals and societies during such times. In the context of the social inclusion of refugees, we focus on the Syrian refugees who arrived in Germany as of 2015, as they form a large and coherent refugee community. In particular, we address the role of ICTs in refugees’ social inclusion and investigate how different ICTs (especially smartphones and social networks) can foster refugees’ integration and social inclusion. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, we focus on the widespread unconventional working model of work from home (WFH). Our research here centers on the main constructs of WFH and the key differences in WFH experiences based on personal

In this thesis, we tackle two social disruptions: recent refugee waves in Germany and the COVID-19 pandemic. We focus on the use of information and communication technology (ICT) as a key means of alleviating these disruptions and promoting social inclusion. As social disruptions typically lead to frustration and fragmentation, it is essential to ensure the social inclusion of individuals and societies during such times. In the context of the social inclusion of refugees, we focus on the Syrian refugees who arrived in Germany as of 2015, as they form a large and coherent refugee community. In particular, we address the role of ICTs in refugees’ social inclusion and investigate how different ICTs (especially smartphones and social networks) can foster refugees’ integration and social inclusion. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, we focus on the widespread unconventional working model of work from home (WFH). Our research here centers on the main constructs of WFH and the key differences in WFH experiences based on personal characteristics such as gender and parental status. We reveal novel insights through four well-established research methods: literature review, mixed methods, qualitative method, and quantitative method. The results of our research have been published in the form of eight articles in major information systems venues and journals. Key results from the refugee research stream include the following: Smartphones represent a central component of refugee ICT use; refugees view ICT as a source of information and power; the social connectedness of refugees is strongly correlated with their Internet use; refugees are not relying solely on traditional methods to learn the German language or pursue further education; the ability to use smartphones anytime and anywhere gives refugees an empowering feeling of global connectedness; and ICTs empower refugees on three levels (community participation, sense of control, and self-efficacy). Key insights from the COVID-19 WFH stream include: Gender and the presence of children under the age of 18 affect workers’ control over their time, technology usefulness, and WFH conflicts, while not affecting their WFH attitudes; and both personal and technology-related factors affect an individual’s attitude toward WFH and their productivity. Further insights are being gathered at the time of submitting this thesis. This thesis contributes to the discussion within the information systems community regarding how to use different ICT solutions to promote the social inclusion of refugees in their new communities and foster an inclusive society. It also adds to the growing body of research on COVID-19, in particular on the sudden workplace transformation to WFH. The insights gathered in this thesis reveal theoretical implications and future opportunities for research in the field of information systems, practical implications for relevant stakeholders, and social implications related to the refugee crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic that must be addressed.

