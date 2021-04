The diversity of the concept »angle« can be both exciting and challenging when looking at how to access it in mathematics education in schools. In this thesis, based on different ideas of the angle concept, a training course for conveying the concept will be developed and translated into concrete implementations for school teaching. First, there will be a didactical subject matter discussion of the angle concept, which will be accompanied by an angle definition from information theory. Through the didactical subject matter discussion, a definition for the angle concept will be developed which is guided by the question of what kind of information about an angle is needed in order to describe it. This way, the diverse ideas of the angle concept discussed in mathematics didactics literature can be once again derived and validated from a mathematical point of view. In parallel, a method will be described of how an angle - even one with dynamic aspects - can be handled in terms of information technology, so that conclusions can be

The diversity of the concept »angle« can be both exciting and challenging when looking at how to access it in mathematics education in schools. In this thesis, based on different ideas of the angle concept, a training course for conveying the concept will be developed and translated into concrete implementations for school teaching. First, there will be a didactical subject matter discussion of the angle concept, which will be accompanied by an angle definition from information theory. Through the didactical subject matter discussion, a definition for the angle concept will be developed which is guided by the question of what kind of information about an angle is needed in order to describe it. This way, the diverse ideas of the angle concept discussed in mathematics didactics literature can be once again derived and validated from a mathematical point of view. In parallel, a method will be described of how an angle - even one with dynamic aspects - can be handled in terms of information technology, so that conclusions can be drawn from a definition from information theory for dynamic geometry environments for instance. Considering how abstraction of the angle concept can take place in mathematics education, the Idea of Grundvorstellungen will then be connected to the structural principle of the Ascent From the Abstract to the Concrete. Based on the connection of these two theories, a training course will be developed that aims to construct an initial abstract of certain aspects of the angle concept which, in turn, aims at enabling the generating of Grundvorstellungen towards components of the angle concept and at operating with it. For this, the structural principle will be adapted – specifically to realize the transition from angle situations to angle contexts. For one aspect, the angular field, there will be a description of learning actions and demands on a learning model that supports students’ concept acquisition. The angular field, in this step, will be represented by vision fields of animals. Activity theory, on which the structural principle is based, depicts the recurring theme throughout this thesis when generating design principles that lead towards the development of an interactive learning environment. For this, the Artifact-Centric Activity Theory model will be used in order to describe connections between students, the mathematical topic and the to-be-created app. The use of the app in classroom situations, as well as its rule-governed development, are components of the model. Following a Design-Based Research approach, this learning environment will then go through several cycles of test, evaluation and revision. For this purpose, a qualitative setting will be applied using Semiotic Mediation. It will be used to investigate how far design principles, as well as their implementation, impacts on the quality of student’s learning actions. As an outcome of this thesis, a final version of the design principles and an ensuing learning environment that introduces the concept of »angular field« in grade four teaching will be created.

