Entwicklung des fachlichen Wissens angehender Physiklehrkräfte

A teacher’s professional knowledge is a prerequisite for successful teaching. Despite major differences in the models of professional knowledge, research agrees to a large extent from a theoretical perspective that content knowledge and pedagogical content knowledge is an important component of a teacher’s professional knowledge and thus essential for teaching successfully. There is a justified demand that teachers need, among other things, extensive content knowledge that they can use in various situations in their professional life, such as when explaining or planning lessons. This has generated over thirty years of research investigating the importance of a teacher's professional knowledge. In the process, the description of content knowledge has become increasingly differentiated. A three-way division of content knowledge into school knowledge, deeper school knowledge and university knowledge has become established in many research approaches to physics education/the teaching of physics. While school knowledge is understood as knowledge that is taught and learned in school, the concept of university knowledge describes the strongly academic form of knowledge that pre-service physics teachers should acquire in the course of university teacher training. Deeper school knowledge, on the other hand, is a special form of content knowledge that is assumed from a research perspective to be particularly important for teachers. Taken together, future physics teachers should acquire all the different types of knowledge mentioned above during their teacher training in physics. In addition to content knowledge, a teacher also needs pedagogical content knowledge as an important part of his or her professional knowledge, which should also be acquired during university teacher training. At the same time, research assumes that content knowledge is a basic requirement for the development of pedagogical content knowledge. There is, however, almost no empirical evidence for the development of this content knowledge or pedagogical content knowledge over the course of teacher training in physics, nor for the ways in which these forms of knowledge influence each other. Furthermore, it is unclear which challenges arise from the heterogeneity of performance exhibited by first-year students. Previous studies of student success suggest that previous knowledge is particularly prognostic for academic success. This study therefore first examines how teachers’ content knowledge (school knowledge, deeper school knowledge, university knowledge) develops over the course of bachelor’s and master's degrees. This study then investigates how students who start with low, medium, or high levels of content knowledge develop over the course of the bachelor's program. It also examines the development of pedagogical content knowledge and considers how this relates to content knowledge. This study was carried out in a longitudinal section over a period of three years at eleven universities with 145 bachelor's students and 73 master's students. The bachelor's students took part in an annual test of their content knowledge and pedagogical content knowledge. The master's students took part in the survey before and after a one semester internship at a school. A written test instrument was used for each survey. The refined test instrument for content knowledge was additionally subjected to extensive validation studies. The results show that school knowledge, deeper school knowledge and university knowledge are significantly developed in both the bachelor's and master's programs. Significant increases in pedagogical content knowledge can also be reported for the bachelor’s and master’s programmes. It is interesting to note that there is a strong correlation between content knowledge at the beginning of the programme and the increase in pedagogical content knowledge from the first to the third semester. Thus, there are initial indications that, as assumed in research, content knowledge is a prerequisite for the development of pedagogical knowledge. However, the heterogeneity of performance at the beginning of university teacher training is an obstacle to the development of content knowledge. The group of underperforming students failed to catch up with the midfield over the course of their degree. At the same time, it can be observed that the group of best-performing students learned disproportionately more from the first to the third semester compared to the other students. This heterogeneous performance pattern remains throughout the course of university teacher training in physics, which emphasises the need for support for underperforming students, especially at the beginning of their studies. The study showed that deep mathematical knowledge could be particularly helpful in order to develop content knowledge. Yet the preliminary courses offered so far do not seem to meet demand; hence it could be worthwhile to offer additional courses that also build content knowledge during the entire introductory phase of university teacher training. Research results indicate that especially underperforming students could benefit from a clear structure within these additional courses. A general pre-study program could also help to align previous knowledge.

