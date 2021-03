By regulating the concentration of carbon in our atmosphere, the global carbon cycle drives changes in our planet’s climate and habitability. Earth surface processes play a central, yet insufficiently constrained role in regulating fluxes of carbon between terrestrial reservoirs and the atmosphere. River systems drive global biogeochemical cycles by redistributing significant masses of carbon across the landscape. During fluvial transit, the balance between carbon oxidation and preservation determines whether this mass redistribution is a net atmospheric CO2 source or sink. Existing models for fluvial carbon transport fail to integrate the effects of sediment routing processes, resulting in large uncertainties in fluvial carbon fluxes to the oceans. In this Ph.D. dissertation, I address this knowledge gap through three studies that focus on the timescale and routing pathways of fluvial mass transfer and show their effect on the composition and fluxes of organic carbon exported by rivers. The hypotheses posed in these three studies

By regulating the concentration of carbon in our atmosphere, the global carbon cycle drives changes in our planet’s climate and habitability. Earth surface processes play a central, yet insufficiently constrained role in regulating fluxes of carbon between terrestrial reservoirs and the atmosphere. River systems drive global biogeochemical cycles by redistributing significant masses of carbon across the landscape. During fluvial transit, the balance between carbon oxidation and preservation determines whether this mass redistribution is a net atmospheric CO2 source or sink. Existing models for fluvial carbon transport fail to integrate the effects of sediment routing processes, resulting in large uncertainties in fluvial carbon fluxes to the oceans. In this Ph.D. dissertation, I address this knowledge gap through three studies that focus on the timescale and routing pathways of fluvial mass transfer and show their effect on the composition and fluxes of organic carbon exported by rivers. The hypotheses posed in these three studies were tested in an analog lowland alluvial river system – the Rio Bermejo in Argentina. The Rio Bermejo annually exports more than 100 Mt of sediment and organic matter from the central Andes, and transports this material nearly 1300 km downstream across the lowland basin without influence from tributaries, allowing me to isolate the effects of geomorphic processes on fluvial organic carbon cycling. These studies focus primarily on the geochemical composition of suspended sediment collected from river depth profiles along the length of the Rio Bermejo. In Chapter 3, I aimed to determine the mean fluvial sediment transit time for the Rio Bermejo and evaluate the geomorphic processes that regulate the rate of downstream sediment transfer. I developed a framework to use meteoric cosmogenic 10Be (10Bem) as a chronometer to track the duration of sediment transit from the mountain front downstream along the ~1300 km channel of the Rio Bermejo. I measured 10Bem concentrations in suspended sediment sampled from depth profiles, and found a 230% increase along the fluvial transit pathway. I applied a simple model for the time-dependent accumulation of 10Bem on the floodplain to estimate a mean sediment transit time of 8.5±2.2 kyr. Furthermore, I show that sediment transit velocity is influenced by lateral migration rate and channel morphodynamics. This approach to measuring sediment transit time is much more precise than other methods previously used and shows promise for future applications. In Chapter 4, I aimed to quantify the effects of hydrodynamic sorting on the composition and quantity of particulate organic carbon (POC) export transported by lowland rivers. I first used scanning electron miscroscopy (SEM) coupled with nanoscale secondary ion mass spectrometry (NanoSIMS) analyses to show that the Bermejo transports two principal types of POC: 1) mineral-bound organic carbon associated with <4 µm, platy grains, and 2) coarse discrete organic particles. Using n-alkane stable isotope data and particle shape analysis, I showed that these two carbon pools are vertically sorted in the water column, due to differences in particle settling velocity. This vertical sorting may drive modern POC to be transported efficiently from source-to-sink, driving efficient CO2 drawdown. Simultaneously, vertical sorting may drive degraded, mineral-bound POC to be deposited overbank and stored on the floodplain for centuries to millennia, resulting in enhanced POC remineralization. In the Rio Bermejo, selective deposition of coarse material causes the proportion of mineral-bound POC to increase with distance downstream, but the majority of exported POC is composed of discrete organic particles, suggesting that the river is a net carbon sink. In summary, this study shows that selective deposition and hydraulic sorting control the composition and fate of fluvial POC during fluvial transit. In Chapter 5, I characterized and quantified POC transformation and oxidation during fluvial transit. I analyzed the radiocarbon content and stable carbon isotopic composition of Rio Bermejo suspended sediment and found that POC ages during fluvial transit, but is also degraded and oxidized during transient floodplain storage. Using these data, I developed a conceptual model for fluvial POC cycling that allows the estimation of POC oxidation relative to POC export, and ultimately reveals whether a river is a net source or sink of CO2 to the atmosphere. Through this study, I found that the Rio Bermejo annually exports more POC than is oxidized during transit, largely due to high rates of lateral migration that cause erosion of floodplain vegetation and soil into the river. These results imply that human engineering of rivers could alter the fluvial carbon balance, by reducing lateral POC inputs and increasing the mean sediment transit time. Together, these three studies quantitatively link geomorphic processes to rates of POC transport and degradation across sub-annual to millennial time scales and nanoscale to 103 km spatial scales, laying the groundwork for a global-scale fluvial organic carbon cycling model.

