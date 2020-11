Untersuchungen zum flow-Erleben bei Experimenten als physikalische Lerngelegenheit

The present work examines to what extent physical experiments induce a flow-experience in students. Experiencing flow is seen as a source of motivation and should represent the path to joy and happiness. In particular, because of the often-cited shortage of employees in the natural sciences and technical professions, increasing motivation in natural sciences subjects is important. Because despite performance increases in international comparative tests, significantly fewer students in Germany want to take up such a profession than in other industrialized countries. It is therefore important to get students enthusiastic about scientific and technical subjects as early as possible and, in particular, to create a flow experience in the downright hated physics class. In the context of this work, the flow-experience of students is examined as a learning environment in classic laboratory experiments and FELS (inquiry-based learning with the smartphone, based on the German term: Forschend-Entdeckendes Lernen mit dem Smartphone). FELS is a

The present work examines to what extent physical experiments induce a flow-experience in students. Experiencing flow is seen as a source of motivation and should represent the path to joy and happiness. In particular, because of the often-cited shortage of employees in the natural sciences and technical professions, increasing motivation in natural sciences subjects is important. Because despite performance increases in international comparative tests, significantly fewer students in Germany want to take up such a profession than in other industrialized countries. It is therefore important to get students enthusiastic about scientific and technical subjects as early as possible and, in particular, to create a flow experience in the downright hated physics class. In the context of this work, the flow-experience of students is examined as a learning environment in classic laboratory experiments and FELS (inquiry-based learning with the smartphone, based on the German term: Forschend-Entdeckendes Lernen mit dem Smartphone). FELS is a learning environment adapted to the students' living environment, in which they use smartphones to experimentally examine their own living environment. It turns out that both classic laboratory experiments and smartphone-based experiments create flow-experiences. However, the smartphone-based experiments hardly cause any feelings of stress. The results found in this work provide a first approach, which should be expanded through follow-up studies.

