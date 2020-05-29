Schließen

Exercise, Comorbidities, and Health-Related Quality of Life in People Living with HIV

  • (1) Background: People with HIV (PWH) may perform more than one type of exercise cumulatively. The objective of this study is to investigate recreational exercise and its association with health-related quality of life (HRQOL) and comorbidities in relation to potential covariates. (2) Methods: The HIBES study (HIV-Begleiterkrankungen-Sport) is a cross-sectional study for people with HIV. The differences between non-exercisers versus exercisers (cumulated vs. single type of exercises) were investigated using regression models based on 454 participants. (3) Results: Exercisers showed a higher HRQOL score compared to non-exercisers (Wilcox r = 0.2 to 0.239). Psychological disorders were identified as the main covariate. Participants performing exercise cumulatively showed higher scores in duration, frequency, and intensity when compared to participants performing only one type of exercise. The mental health summary score was higher for the cumulated and single type of exercise if a psychological disorder existed. Duration and intensity were associated with an increase of HRQOL, whilst a stronger association between psychological disorders and exercise variables were evident. Exercise duration (minutes) showed a significant effect on QOL (standardized beta = 0.1) and for participants with psychological disorders (standardized beta = 0.3), respectively. (4) Conclusions: Psychological disorders and other covariates have a prominent effect on HRQOL and its association with exercise. For PWH with a psychological disorder, a stronger relationship between HRQOL with exercise duration and intensity emerged. However, differentiation of high-HRQOL individuals warrants further investigation by considering additional factors.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Philipp ZechORCiD, Felipe SchuchORCiD, Camilo Pérez-ChaparroORCiD, Maria KangasORCiD, Michael RappORCiD, Andreas HeisselORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerph17145138
ISSN:1660-4601
ISSN:1661-7827
Parent Title (English):International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health
Subtitle (English):The HIBES Cohort Study
Publisher:MDPI AG
Place of publication:Basel
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/05/29
Year of Completion:2020
Release Date:2020/10/27
Tag:HIV; comorbidity; exercise intensity; quality of life
Volume:17
Issue:14
Pagenumber:15
Funder:Universität Potsdam
Grant Number:PA 2020_082
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 69 Hausbau, Bauhandwerk / 690 Hausbau, Bauhandwerk
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 661

