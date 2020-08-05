Schließen

Derivational morphology in agrammatic aphasia

  • Although a relatively large number of studies on acquired language impairments have tested the case of derivational morphology, none of these have specifically investigated whether there are differences in how prefixed and suffixed derived words are impaired. Based on linguistic and psycholinguistic considerations on prefixed and suffixed derived words, differences in how these two types of derivations are processed, and consequently impaired, are predicted. In the present study, we investigated the errors produced in reading aloud simple, prefixed, and suffixed words by three German individuals with agrammatic aphasia (NN, LG, SA). We found that, while NN and LG produced similar numbers of errors with prefixed and suffixed words, SA showed a selective impairment for prefixed words. Furthermore, NN and SA produced more errors specifically involving the affix with prefixed words than with suffixed words. We discuss our findings in terms of relative position of stem and affix in prefixed and suffixed words, as well as in terms ofAlthough a relatively large number of studies on acquired language impairments have tested the case of derivational morphology, none of these have specifically investigated whether there are differences in how prefixed and suffixed derived words are impaired. Based on linguistic and psycholinguistic considerations on prefixed and suffixed derived words, differences in how these two types of derivations are processed, and consequently impaired, are predicted. In the present study, we investigated the errors produced in reading aloud simple, prefixed, and suffixed words by three German individuals with agrammatic aphasia (NN, LG, SA). We found that, while NN and LG produced similar numbers of errors with prefixed and suffixed words, SA showed a selective impairment for prefixed words. Furthermore, NN and SA produced more errors specifically involving the affix with prefixed words than with suffixed words. We discuss our findings in terms of relative position of stem and affix in prefixed and suffixed words, as well as in terms of specific properties of prefixes and suffixes.show moreshow less

Author:Laura Anna CiaccioORCiD, Frank BurchertORCiDGND, Carlo Semenza
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-473995
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47399
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):a comparison between prefixed and suffixed words
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/08/05
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/08/05
Tag:Broca’s aphasia; derivation; morphological decomposition; morphological errors; prefixes
Issue:648
Pagenumber:17
Source:Frontiers in Psychology 11 (2020) 1070 DOI: 10.3389/fpsyg.2020.01070
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

