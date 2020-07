Numerical simulations in multimode fibres for astronomical spectroscopy

The goal of this thesis was to thoroughly investigate the behavior of multimode fibres to aid the development of modern and forthcoming fibre-fed spectrograph systems. Based on the Eigenmode Expansion Method, a field propagation model was created that can emulate effects in fibres relevant for astronomical spectroscopy, such as modal noise, scrambling, and focal ratio degradation. These effects are of major concern for any fibre-coupled spectrograph used in astronomical research. Changes in the focal ratio, modal distribution of light or non-perfect scrambling limit the accuracy of measurements, e.g. the flux determination of the astronomical object, the sky-background subtraction and detection limit for faint galaxies, or the spectral line position accuracy used for the detection of extra-solar planets. Usually, fibres used for astronomical instrumentation are characterized empirically through tests. The results of this work allow to predict the fibre behaviour under various conditions using sophisticated software tools to

The goal of this thesis was to thoroughly investigate the behavior of multimode fibres to aid the development of modern and forthcoming fibre-fed spectrograph systems. Based on the Eigenmode Expansion Method, a field propagation model was created that can emulate effects in fibres relevant for astronomical spectroscopy, such as modal noise, scrambling, and focal ratio degradation. These effects are of major concern for any fibre-coupled spectrograph used in astronomical research. Changes in the focal ratio, modal distribution of light or non-perfect scrambling limit the accuracy of measurements, e.g. the flux determination of the astronomical object, the sky-background subtraction and detection limit for faint galaxies, or the spectral line position accuracy used for the detection of extra-solar planets. Usually, fibres used for astronomical instrumentation are characterized empirically through tests. The results of this work allow to predict the fibre behaviour under various conditions using sophisticated software tools to simulate the waveguide behaviour and mode transport of fibres. The simulation environment works with two software interfaces. The first is the mode solver module FemSIM from Rsoft. It is used to calculate all the propagation modes and effective refractive indexes of a given system. The second interface consists of Python scripts which enable the simulation of the near- and far-field outputs of a given fibre. The characteristics of the input field can be manipulated to emulate real conditions. Focus variations, spatial translation, angular fluctuations, and disturbances through the mode coupling factor can also be simulated. To date, complete coherent propagation or complete incoherent propagation can be simulated. Partial coherence was not addressed in this work. Another limitation of the simulations is that they work exclusively for the monochromatic case and that the loss coefficient of the fibres is not considered. Nevertheless, the simulations were able to match the results of realistic measurements. To test the validity of the simulations, real fibre measurements were used for comparison. Two fibres with different cross-sections were characterized. The first fibre had a circular cross-section, and the second one had an octagonal cross-section. The utilized test-bench was originally developed for the prototype fibres of the 4MOST fibre feed characterization. It allowed for parallel laser beam measurements, light cone measurements, and scrambling measurements. Through the appropriate configuration, the acquisition of the near- and/or far-field was feasible. By means of modal noise analysis, it was possible to compare the near-field speckle patterns of simulations and measurements as a function of the input angle. The spatial frequencies that originate from the modal interference could be analyzed by using the power spectral density analysis. Measurements and simulations yielded similar results. Measurements with induced modal scrambling were compared to simulations using incoherent propagation and once again similar results were achieved. Through both measurements and simulations, the enlargement of the near-field distribution could be observed and analyzed. The simulations made it possible to explain incoherent intensity fluctuations that appear in real measurements due to the field distribution of the active propagation modes. By using the Voigt analysis in the far-field distribution, it was possible to separate the modal diffusion component in order to compare it with the simulations. Through an appropriate assessment, the modal diffusion component as a function of the input angle could be translated into angular divergence. The simulations gave the minimal angular divergence of the system. Through the mean of the difference between simulations and measurements, a figure of merit is given which can be used to characterize the angular divergence of real fibres using the simulations. Furthermore, it was possible to simulate light cone measurements. Due to the overall consistent results, it can be stated that the simulations represent a good tool to assist the fibre characterization process for fibre-fed spectrograph systems. This work was possible through the BMBF Grant 05A14BA1 which was part of the phase A study of the fibre system for MOSAIC, a multi-object spectrograph for the Extremely Large Telescope (ELT-MOS).

