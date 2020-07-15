Gradable team assignments in large scale learning environments
- Lifelong learning plays an increasingly important role in many societies. Technology is changing faster than ever and what has been important to learn today, may be obsolete tomorrow. The role of informal programs is becoming increasingly important. Particularly, Massive Open Online Courses have become popular among learners and instructors. In 2008, a group of Canadian education enthusiasts started the first Massive Open Online Courses or MOOCs to prove their cognitive theory of Connectivism. Around 2012, a variety of American start-ups redefined the concept of MOOCs. Instead of following the connectivist doctrine they returned to a more traditional approach. They focussed on video lecturing and combined this with a course forum that allowed the participants to discuss with each other and the teaching team. While this new version of the concept was enormously successful in terms of massiveness—hundreds of thousands of participants from all over the world joined the first of these courses—many educators criticized the re-lapse to theLifelong learning plays an increasingly important role in many societies. Technology is changing faster than ever and what has been important to learn today, may be obsolete tomorrow. The role of informal programs is becoming increasingly important. Particularly, Massive Open Online Courses have become popular among learners and instructors. In 2008, a group of Canadian education enthusiasts started the first Massive Open Online Courses or MOOCs to prove their cognitive theory of Connectivism. Around 2012, a variety of American start-ups redefined the concept of MOOCs. Instead of following the connectivist doctrine they returned to a more traditional approach. They focussed on video lecturing and combined this with a course forum that allowed the participants to discuss with each other and the teaching team. While this new version of the concept was enormously successful in terms of massiveness—hundreds of thousands of participants from all over the world joined the first of these courses—many educators criticized the re-lapse to the cognitivist model. In the early days, the evolving platforms often did not have more features than a video player, simple multiple-choice quizzes, and the course forum. It soon became a major interest of research to allow the scaling of more modern approaches of learning and teaching for the massiveness of these courses. Hands-on exercises, alternative forms of assessment, collaboration, and teamwork are some of the topics on the agenda. The insights provided by cognitive and pedagogical theories, however, do not necessarily always run in sync with the needs and the preferences of the majority of participants. While the former promote action-learning, hands-on-learning, competence-based-learning, project-based-learning, team-based-learning as the holy grail, many of the latter often rather prefer a more laid-back style of learning, sometimes referred to as edutainment. Obviously, given the large numbers of participants in these courses, there is not just one type of learners. Participants are not a homogeneous mass but a potpourri of individuals with a wildly heterogeneous mix of backgrounds, previous knowledge, familial and professional circumstances, countries of origin, gender, age, and so on. For the majority of participants, a full-time job and/or a family often just does not leave enough room for more time intensive tasks, such as practical exercises or teamwork. Others, however, particularly enjoy these hands-on or collaborative aspects of MOOCs. Furthermore, many subjects particularly require these possibilities and simply cannot be taught or learned in courses that lack collaborative or hands-on features. In this context, the thesis discusses how team assignments have been implemented on the HPI MOOC platform. During the recent years, several experiments have been conducted and a great amount of experience has been gained by employing team assignments in courses in areas, such as Object-Oriented Programming, Design Thinking, and Business Innovation on various instances of this platform: openHPI, openSAP, and mooc.house…
- In einer Zeit stetigen Wandels und immer schneller wechselnder Technologien nimmt das lebenslange Lernen einen immer höheren Stellenwert ein. Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) sind ein hervorragendes Werkzeug, um in kurzer Zeit und mit vergleichsweise wenig Aufwand breite Teile der Bevölkerung zu erreichen. Das HPI leistet mit der eigenen Plattform openHPI und den für diverse Partner betriebenen Plattformen openSAP, OpenWHO und mooc.house sowohl im deutschsprachigen Raum als auch international einen wichtigen Beitrag zu digitalen Aufklärung. In vielen Bereichen ist die Plattform State of the Art und ist den international bekannteren Plattformen zumindest ebenbürtig. Gerade bei der Entwicklung und Anwendung von neuen Lehr- und Lernmethoden und deren technischer Unterstützung ist openHPI auch international richtungsweisend. Die vorliegende Dissertation befasst sich mit den Möglichkeiten der technischen und didaktischen Unterstützung von bewertbaren Aufgabenstellungen in MOOCs, die im Team zu bearbeiten sind. Durch die Größe derIn einer Zeit stetigen Wandels und immer schneller wechselnder Technologien nimmt das lebenslange Lernen einen immer höheren Stellenwert ein. Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) sind ein hervorragendes Werkzeug, um in kurzer Zeit und mit vergleichsweise wenig Aufwand breite Teile der Bevölkerung zu erreichen. Das HPI leistet mit der eigenen Plattform openHPI und den für diverse Partner betriebenen Plattformen openSAP, OpenWHO und mooc.house sowohl im deutschsprachigen Raum als auch international einen wichtigen Beitrag zu digitalen Aufklärung. In vielen Bereichen ist die Plattform State of the Art und ist den international bekannteren Plattformen zumindest ebenbürtig. Gerade bei der Entwicklung und Anwendung von neuen Lehr- und Lernmethoden und deren technischer Unterstützung ist openHPI auch international richtungsweisend. Die vorliegende Dissertation befasst sich mit den Möglichkeiten der technischen und didaktischen Unterstützung von bewertbaren Aufgabenstellungen in MOOCs, die im Team zu bearbeiten sind. Durch die Größe der Kurse—in der Regel steht hier ein kleines Teaching Team mehreren tausend Teilnehmern gegenüber—ist eine manuelle Bewertung der Teilnehmenden durch die Lehrenden nicht möglich. Hier wird eine der alternativen Möglichkeiten zur Bewertung von Aufgaben, das sogenannte Peer Assessment, eingesetzt und für die speziellen Gegebenheiten der Bearbeitung von Aufgaben im Team angepasst. In den vergangenen fünf Jahren wurde eine iterative Langzeitstudie durchgeführt, bei der verschiedene qualitative und quantitative Methoden der Auswertung eingesetzt wurden. Das Ergebnis dieser Forschungsarbeit ist eine tiefgehende Einsicht in die Mechanismen der Teamarbeit in skalierenden digitalen Lernplattformen sowie eine Reihe von Empfehlungen zur weiteren Verbesserung der kollaborativen Eigenschaften der HPI-Plattformen, die zum Teil bereits umgesetzt wurden bzw. gerade umgesetzt werden.…
|Thomas StaubitzORCiD
|collaborative learning, teamwork, and peer assessment in MOOCs
|Kollaboratives Lernen, Teamarbeit und Peer Assessment in MOOCs
|Benotete Teamaufgaben in skalierenden E-Learning-Systemen
|Carlos Delgado KloosORCiDGND, Martin EbnerORCiDGND
|Christoph Meinel
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2020
|2020/06/10
|2020/07/14
|MOOC; Massive Open Online Courses; Online-Lernen; Peer Assessment; Teamarbeit; digitales Lernen; eLearning; kollaboratives Arbeiten; kollaboratives Lernen
MOOC; collaborative learning; collaborative work; digital learning; eLearning; massive open online courses; online learning; peer assessment; teamwork
