A corpus-based analysis of meaning variations in German tag questions evidence from spoken and written conversational corpora

  • This paper addresses semantic/pragmatic variability of tag questions in German and makes three main contributions. First, we document the prevalence and variety of question tags in German across three different types of conversational corpora. Second, by annotating question tags according to their syntactic and semantic context, discourse function, and pragmatic effect, we demonstrate the existing overlap and differences between the individual tag variants. Finally, we distinguish several groups of question tags by identifying the factors that influence the speakers’ choices of tags in the conversational context, such as clause type, function, speaker/hearer knowledge, as well as conversation type and medium. These factors provide the limits of variability by constraining certain question tags in German against occurring in specific contexts or with individual functions.

Metadaten
Author details:Yulia Clausen, Tatjana SchefﬂerORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-467882
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-46788
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (706)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/03/01
Year of completion:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/03/01
Tag:German; corpus annotation; discourse functions; pragmatic variability; tag questions
Issue:706
Page number:33
Source:Corpus Linguistics and Linguistic Theory (2020) DOI: 10.1515/cllt-2019-0060
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Walter de Gruyter Online Zeitschriften / Open Access Mitgliedschaft
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

