A software framework for GPU-based geo-temporal visualization techniques

Spatio-temporal data denotes a category of data that contains spatial as well as temporal components. For example, time-series of geo-data, thematic maps that change over time, or tracking data of moving entities can be interpreted as spatio-temporal data. In today's automated world, an increasing number of data sources exist, which constantly generate spatio-temporal data. This includes for example traffic surveillance systems, which gather movement data about human or vehicle movements, remote-sensing systems, which frequently scan our surroundings and produce digital representations of cities and landscapes, as well as sensor networks in different domains, such as logistics, animal behavior study, or climate research. For the analysis of spatio-temporal data, in addition to automatic statistical and data mining methods, exploratory analysis methods are employed, which are based on interactive visualization. These analysis methods let users explore a data set by interactively manipulating a visualization, thereby employing the human cognitive system and knowledge of the users to find patterns and gain insight into the data. This thesis describes a software framework for the visualization of spatio-temporal data, which consists of GPU-based techniques to enable the interactive visualization and exploration of large spatio-temporal data sets. The developed techniques include data management, processing, and rendering, facilitating real-time processing and visualization of large geo-temporal data sets. It includes three main contributions: - Concept and Implementation of a GPU-Based Visualization Pipeline. The developed visualization methods are based on the concept of a GPU-based visualization pipeline, in which all steps -- processing, mapping, and rendering -- are implemented on the GPU. With this concept, spatio-temporal data is represented directly in GPU memory, using shader programs to process and filter the data, apply mappings to visual properties, and finally generate the geometric representations for a visualization during the rendering process. Data processing, filtering, and mapping are thereby executed in real-time, enabling dynamic control over the mapping and a visualization process which can be controlled interactively by a user. - Attributed 3D Trajectory Visualization. A visualization method has been developed for the interactive exploration of large numbers of 3D movement trajectories. The trajectories are visualized in a virtual geographic environment, supporting basic geometries such as lines, ribbons, spheres, or tubes. Interactive mapping can be applied to visualize the values of per-node or per-trajectory attributes, supporting shape, height, size, color, texturing, and animation as visual properties. Using the dynamic mapping system, several kind of visualization methods have been implemented, such as focus+context visualization of trajectories using interactive density maps, and space-time cube visualization to focus on the temporal aspects of individual movements. - Geographic Network Visualization. A method for the interactive exploration of geo-referenced networks has been developed, which enables the visualization of large numbers of nodes and edges in a geographic context. Several geographic environments are supported, such as a 3D globe, as well as 2D maps using different map projections, to enable the analysis of networks in different contexts and scales. Interactive filtering, mapping, and selection can be applied to analyze these geographic networks, and visualization methods for specific types of networks, such as coupled 3D networks or temporal networks have been implemented. As a demonstration of the developed visualization concepts, interactive visualization tools for two distinct use cases have been developed. The first contains the visualization of attributed 3D movement trajectories of airplanes around an airport. It allows users to explore and analyze the trajectories of approaching and departing aircrafts, which have been recorded over the period of a month. By applying the interactive visualization methods for trajectory visualization and interactive density maps, analysts can derive insight from the data, such as common flight paths, regular and irregular patterns, or uncommon incidents such as missed approaches on the airport. The second use case involves the visualization of climate networks, which are geographic networks in the climate research domain. They represent the dynamics of the climate system using a network structure that expresses statistical interrelationships between different regions. The interactive tool allows climate analysts to explore these large networks, analyzing the network's structure and relating it to the geographic background. Interactive filtering and selection enables them to find patterns in the climate data and identify e.g. clusters in the networks or flow patterns.

