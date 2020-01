Deep representation learning from imbalanced medical imaging

Medical imaging plays an important role in disease diagnosis, treatment planning, and clinical monitoring. One of the major challenges in medical image analysis is imbalanced training data, in which the class of interest is much rarer than the other classes. Canonical machine learning algorithms suppose that the number of samples from different classes in the training dataset is roughly similar or balance. Training a machine learning model on an imbalanced dataset can introduce unique challenges to the learning problem. A model learned from imbalanced training data is biased towards the high-frequency samples. The predicted results of such networks have low sensitivity and high precision. In medical applications, the cost of misclassification of the minority class could be more than the cost of misclassification of the majority class. For example, the risk of not detecting a tumor could be much higher than referring to a healthy subject to a doctor. The current Ph.D. thesis introduces several deep learning-based approaches for

Medical imaging plays an important role in disease diagnosis, treatment planning, and clinical monitoring. One of the major challenges in medical image analysis is imbalanced training data, in which the class of interest is much rarer than the other classes. Canonical machine learning algorithms suppose that the number of samples from different classes in the training dataset is roughly similar or balance. Training a machine learning model on an imbalanced dataset can introduce unique challenges to the learning problem. A model learned from imbalanced training data is biased towards the high-frequency samples. The predicted results of such networks have low sensitivity and high precision. In medical applications, the cost of misclassification of the minority class could be more than the cost of misclassification of the majority class. For example, the risk of not detecting a tumor could be much higher than referring to a healthy subject to a doctor. The current Ph.D. thesis introduces several deep learning-based approaches for handling class imbalanced problems for learning multi-task such as disease classification and semantic segmentation. At the data-level, the objective is to balance the data distribution through re-sampling the data space: we propose novel approaches to correct internal bias towards fewer frequency samples. These approaches include patient-wise batch sampling, complimentary labels, supervised and unsupervised minority oversampling using generative adversarial networks for all. On the other hand, at algorithm-level, we modify the learning algorithm to alleviate the bias towards majority classes. In this regard, we propose different generative adversarial networks for cost-sensitive learning, ensemble learning, and mutual learning to deal with highly imbalanced imaging data. We show evidence that the proposed approaches are applicable to different types of medical images of varied sizes on different applications of routine clinical tasks, such as disease classification and semantic segmentation. Our various implemented algorithms have shown outstanding results on different medical imaging challenges.

