Bedrohungsanalyse für militärische Informationstechnik

Risks to cyber resources can arise from unintentional or deliberate threats. These include insider threats from dissatisfied or negligent employees and partners, escalating and emerging threats from around the world, the evolving nature of attack technologies, and the emergence of new and destructive attacks. Information technology now plays a decisive role in all areas of life, including the military. Ineffective protection of cyber resources can facilitate security incidents and cyberattacks that disrupt critical operations, lead to inappropriate access, disclosure, alteration or destruction of sensitive information, and endanger national security, economic welfare and public health and safety. However, it is often unclear which threats are present and which of the critical system resources are particularly at risk. In this dissertation different analysis methods for threats in military information technology are proposed and tested in real environments. This refers to infrastructures, IT systems, networks and applications that process classified information/state secrets, such as in military or governmental organizations. The special characteristic of these organizations is the concept of classification zones in which different data elements, such as paper documents and computer files, are classified according to their security sensitivity, e.g. „TOP SECRET“, „SECRET“, „CONFIDENTIAL“, „RESTRICTED“ or „UNCLASSIFIED“. The peculiarity of this work is the access to classified information from different classification zones and the process of releasing it. Each publication created during the work was discussed, proofread and approved by members of the organization, so that no classified information is released to the public. The dissertation first describes threat classification schemes and attacker strategies in order to derive a holistic, strategy-based threat model for organizations. In the further course, the creation and analysis of a security data flow diagram is defined, which is used to identify operational network nodes in classification zones, which are particularly endangered due to the threats. The special, novel representation makes it possible to understand permitted and prohibited information flows within and between these classification zones. Based on the threat analysis, the message flows of the operational network nodes are analyzed for violations of security policies and the results are presented anonymously using the security data flow diagram. By anonymizing the security data flow diagrams, it is possible to exchange information with external experts to discuss security problems. The third part of the dissertation shows how extensive log data of message flows can be examined to determine whether a reduction in the amount of data is possible. The rough set theory from the uncertainty theory is used for this purpose. This approach is tested in a case study, also taking into account possible anomalies, and determines which attributes are most likely to be redundant in the protocol data.

