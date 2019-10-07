Setting the table for meat consumers
- The growing global demand for meat is being thwarted by shrinking agricultural areas, and opposes efforts to mitigate methane emissions and to improve public health. Cultured meat could contribute to solve these problems, but will such meat be marketable, competitive, and accepted? Using the Delphi method, this study explored the potential development of cultured meat by 2027. Despite the acknowledged urgency to develop sustainable meat alternatives, participants doubt that challenges regarding mass production, production costs, and consumer acceptance will be overcome by 2027. Considering the noticeable impacts of global warming, further research and development as well as a change in consumer perceptions is inevitable.
|Victor TiberiusORCiDGND, Jenny Borning, Sabrina SeelerORCiD
|an international Delphi study on in vitro meat
|npj Science of Food 10 (2019) 3 DOI: 10.1038/s41538-019-0041-0
