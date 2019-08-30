Schließen

MOCS3 and its role in molybdenum cofactor biosynthesis, tRNA thiolation and other cellular pathways in humans

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Yannika Neukranz
Referee:Silke LeimkühlerORCiD, Oliver GrussORCiD
Advisor:Ralph Gräf
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/08/30
Pagenumber:135
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo