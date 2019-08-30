MOCS3 and its role in molybdenum cofactor biosynthesis, tRNA thiolation and other cellular pathways in humans
|Author:
|Yannika Neukranz
|Referee:
|Silke LeimkühlerORCiD, Oliver GrussORCiD
|Advisor:
|Ralph Gräf
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2019/08/30
|Pagenumber:
|135
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie